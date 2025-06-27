Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that no arrangement or commitment had been made to resume negotiations with the United States, amid heightened tensions following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory.

In an interview with state broadcaster IRIB, Araghchi said on Thursday that the possibility of restarting talks was under consideration but would depend on whether Tehran’s national interests were protected, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our decisions will be based solely on Iran’s interests,” he said. “If our interests require a return to negotiations, we will consider it. But at this stage, no agreement or promise has been made and no talks have taken place.”

Araghchi accused Washington of betraying Iran during previous rounds of negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions.

The Iranian diplomat also confirmed that a law suspending cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog had become binding after being passed by parliament and approved by the Guardian Council, a top constitutional oversight body.

“The law is now obligatory and will be implemented. Our cooperation with the IAEA will take a new shape,” he said.

Araghchi also said the damage caused by the 12-day war with Israel was “serious” and that experts from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran were conducting a detailed assessment. He said the question of demanding reparations was high on the government’s agenda.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple targets across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The attacks came just days before Iran and the United States were expected to resume indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat, Oman, on June 15.

In response, Iran launched waves of missile and drone strikes on Israel, causing casualties and damage.

On Saturday, the US Air Force struck three key Iranian nuclear sites. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday.

The 12-day conflict ended with a ceasefire between Iran and Israel on Tuesday.