Iran security forces ‘detain’ 3-year-old girl in raid at jailed actor’s home

Tehran: Iranian security forces have reportedly detained a three-year-old child along with her mother during a raid at their home. This comes amid the fresh crackdown on the homes of relatives, friends of detained activists and public figures.

Narges Sardari and her daughter Afra were detained on Wednesday, August 16, however, it came to light on Thursday.

Following the arrest, the toddler was in custody with her mother for several hours until her grandmother was summoned.

According to reports, the toddler’s father Medhi Etemad, an actor by profession, ha been languishing in prison since May 2023.

Flagging concerns over Etemad’s whereabouts, Sardari has been vocal on social media and demanding her husband’s release.

While taking to her Instagram Sardari wrote, “Today is 50 days that Mehdi Etemad Saeed, my husband, has been arrested by security forces. No explanation, no reason, no lawyer,” adding that the family had not heard from the actor in three weeks.

“Fifty days of Afra opening her eyes in the morning and asking, ‘Mum, is Dad coming [home]?'” she added.

Iran is known for its toughest actions against criminals and “offenders” of land.

Iranian police have arrested a number of activists and journalists since 2022, custodial death of a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 19,200 people were detained and 537 protesters killed as of 4 April 2023.