Iran foreign minister arrives in Saudi Arabia on his first visit

Riyadh: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Thursday, August 17, at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan.

This is the first official visit by Iran’s top diplomat to Saudi Arabia since the historic rapprochement agreement in March.

During his one-day trip, the two sides will discuss a number of bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

In June, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of no formal ties.

On June 6, Iranian diplomatic missions in Riyadh and Jeddah were reopened, along with the country’s Permanent Mission to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

On Sunday, August 6, the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Iran officially reopened.

Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016 after its representative offices were stormed during demonstrations protesting the execution of a Shiite religious leader by the Sunni-majority kingdom.