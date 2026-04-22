Iran sets Hormuz blockade removal as precondition for US talks

Iran on Wednesday, April 22, said it will only resume negotiations with the United States after Washington lifts its naval blockade, signalling a firm diplomatic condition amid fragile ceasefire tensions.

According to Tasnim News Agency, citing an interview with Rudlaw News Network at UN headquarters, Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said Tehran is ready to return to the negotiating table only if the United States ends what it described as violations of the ceasefire, particularly the ongoing maritime blockade.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani. Photo: Reuters

“The naval blockade of the United States… is a violation of the ceasefire,” Iravani said, adding that Iran has conveyed to Washington that negotiations can begin only after the restrictions are removed. He indicated there are signs the US may consider easing the blockade and said a new round of talks could take place in Istanbul once that happens.

He stressed that Iran remains open to a political solution but is equally prepared for escalation if necessary, underlining that Tehran did not initiate the conflict.

Also Read Over 30 nations to meet in London to discuss Strait of Hormuz reopening

Despite an indefinite ceasefire extension announced by Donald Trump at Pakistan’s request, US–Iran tensions remain unresolved. The decision followed appeals from Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir, but the White House said JD Vance will not travel to Pakistan, signalling continued uncertainty around the peace process.

Pakistan steps up efforts to revive talks

Al Jazeera reported, citing a Pakistani government source, that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is consulting with ministers on ways to persuade Iran to return to negotiations.

The source said Sharif is expected to meet the foreign and interior ministers to explore options for bringing the Iranian delegation back to the table.

Iran continues oil exports despite US embargo: Report

Bloomberg, citing shipping data from analytics firm Vortexa, reported that Iran continues to export crude oil despite the US embargo, with tankers managing to bypass restrictions and reach global markets.

Iran sentences Mossad informant to death

Iran’s judiciary said a citizen found guilty of transmitting sensitive information to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has been handed a death sentence, according to reports.