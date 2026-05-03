Iran submits 14-point plan to end war with US, Trump sceptical on outcome

On the 65th day of the US–Israel war on Iran, Sunday, May 3, Tehran submitted a 14-point proposal to Washington aimed at ending the conflict, according to Tasnim News Agency. The response follows an earlier nine-point US outline and proposes a comprehensive settlement instead of a temporary ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said he would review the proposal but expressed scepticism, stating that Iran had “not yet paid a big enough price”. He added that it was difficult to see the proposal being acceptable, while not ruling out further military action.

Iran outlines terms to end war within 30 days

The proposal reportedly includes lifting sanctions, removing the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, releasing frozen assets, and securing guarantees of non-aggression. It also calls for the withdrawal of US forces from areas near Iran and an end to fighting across all fronts, including Lebanon, within a 30-day timeframe. Tehran is awaiting a formal response from Washington.

Also Read US warns shipping firms over paying Iran to transit Strait of Hormuz

Kuwait halts crude exports amid Hormuz disruption

Kuwait exported zero barrels of crude oil in April 2026, marking the first such halt since the Gulf War. Production continues, but shipments have been redirected to storage and refining due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Iran and France discuss diplomatic efforts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed Jean-Noel Barrot on Tehran’s efforts to end the conflict. France reiterated support for diplomacy and expressed hope for regional stability.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Israeli strikes reported in southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Israeli air strikes on Mount Rihan, Basaliya and areas in Jezzine, along with a strike near a mosque in al-Samaiya, indicating continued escalation along the Lebanon front.

Lebanese PM calls for restraint amid tensions

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged citizens to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, warning that such actions could deepen instability and escalate unrest.

Iran accuses US of violating nuclear treaty

Iran’s mission to the United Nations accused Washington of breaching the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, criticising what it described as double standards on nuclear obligations.

Tehran says it is ready for talks or escalation

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran is prepared for both diplomacy and confrontation, placing responsibility on the United States to determine the next course of action.

Iran envoy in India urges immediate halt

Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India described the situation as “no war, no peace”, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and questioning the lack of global pressure despite economic fallout.

Destruction spreads across southern Lebanon towns

Footage broadcast by Al Jazeera showed extensive damage in towns such as Hanin and Tiri, where numerous residential buildings have been destroyed by sustained air strikes and shelling.

Netanyahu says he is in good health amid reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is in “good health” following treatment for a minor cancer diagnosis, though media reports have raised questions during the ongoing conflict.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Trump confirmed plans to reduce US troop presence in Germany and said he would review the detailed wording of any potential agreement with Iran. He also acknowledged the possibility of renewed strikes.

Europe’s stance under global watch

According to The Wall Street Journal, the United States and international observers are closely monitoring how European countries, particularly Germany, respond to the crisis.

Iran condemns seizure of ships as piracy

Iranian officials described the interception of Iranian vessels as piracy, calling on the international community and the United Nations to reject violations of maritime law.

Revolutionary Guard stresses role of public support

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said public presence remains a key pillar in shaping national policy, particularly regarding developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Divisions emerge within US administration

Reports suggest internal criticism within the US administration, with some officials questioning defence briefings on military options in Iran, although leadership backing remains intact.

The conflict remains at a critical stage, with diplomatic initiatives, military developments and economic disruption continuing to shape its trajectory.