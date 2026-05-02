US warns shipping firms over paying Iran to transit Strait of Hormuz

Beirut: The United States is warning shipping companies they could face sanctions for making payments to Iran to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control alert posted Friday adds pressure in the standoff between the US and Iran over control of the strait at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, where about a fifth of the world’s trade in oil and natural gas typically passes.

Iran effectively closed the strait by attacking and threatening ships after the US and Israel launched a war on Feb 28. It later began offering some ships safe passage by detouring them through routes closer to its shore, charging fees at times.

That “tollbooth” effort is the focus of the US sanctions warning, which said payment demands could include transfers not only in cash but also “digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, or other in-kind payments,” including charitable donations and payments at Iranian embassies.

The US responded to Iran’s closure of the strait with a naval blockade of Iranian ports on April 13, preventing Iranian tankers from leaving and depriving Tehran of oil revenue it needs to shore up its ailing economy.

The US Central Command has said 45 commercial ships have been told to turn around since the blockade began.

Nobel laureate Mohammadi’s health at very high risk

Narges Mohammadi

Imprisoned Nobel Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi remained hospitalized in Zanjan in northwestern Iran after being transferred there from prison late Friday. Her foundation described the condition of the rights lawyer as “very high risk”, with fluctuating blood pressure and severe nausea.

But medical teams in Zanjan have requested her medical records before performing any treatment, though it has recommended that she be transferred to Tehran for treatment by her own doctors, the foundation said.

However, “the Intelligence (Ministry) is still opposing the transfer of Narges to a hospital in Tehran for angiography,” her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said, referring to an imaging of blood vessels.

“Until the angiography is done, it is not possible to determine what her main illness currently is,” Rahmani, who is based in Paris, said in a voice message shared with The Associated Press by the foundation.

Mohammadi’s brother, Oslo-based Hamidreza Mohammadi, said in a voice message shared with the AP that the doctors have not been able to treat her fluctuating blood pressure.

Mohammadi was urgently transferred from prison late Friday. The foundation said her legal team is pursuing the matter with the General Prosecutor’s office.

Trump rejects latest Iranian proposal

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war.

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2026_000018B)

“They want to make a deal, I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said Friday. He didn’t elaborate but expressed frustration with Iran’s leadership, calling it “very disjointed”.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran handed over its plan to mediators in Pakistan on Thursday night.

The shaky three-week ceasefire between the US and Iran appears to be holding, though both countries have traded accusations of violations.

Negotiations continued by phone after Trump called off his envoys’ trip to Pakistan last weekend, the president said. Trump this week floated a new plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran hangs two men convicted of spying for Israel

Iran on Saturday said it hanged two men convicted of spying for Israel.

Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bekrzadeh

The Iranian judiciary’s news outlet, Mizanonline, identified the men as Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bekrzadeh. It said they were hanged after the Supreme Court upheld death sentences.

The news outlet said Karimpour was accused of sending “sensitive information” to an officer in Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, while Bekrzadeh was alleged to have sent details about government and religious leaders as well as information about Natanz.

The central Iranian city is home to a nuclear enrichment facility bombed by Israel and the US last year.

Iran has hanged more than a dozen people over alleged espionage and terrorist activities in recent weeks. Rights groups say Iran routinely holds closed-door trials in which defendants are unable to challenge the accusations they face.

Also Read Trump declares Iran war ‘terminated’ but warns Tehran poses significant threat

‘No war, no peace’

Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi on Saturday characterised the ongoing tensions between his country and the Israel-US alliance as a state of “no war, no peace”.

Calling for an immediate halt to the conflict, he said the global stability hinges on those who initiated the war.

He questioned why countries affected by the war and suffering from the energy crisis are not pressuring the US and Israel to stop the aggression. “Iran didn’t want this war, but Iran was forced by the war and several times Iran tried to avoid this war… I don’t know what is the condition of these people and these countries (US-Israel)… they want to impose on other countries what they want, and who gave them this authority?” he questioned.

Recalling the negotiations Iran held in Oman, he said talks later moved to Geneva and made progress before being disrupted by sudden attacks.

Explaining the current situation in Iran, he said conditions remain stable and people are going about their daily lives. “They are working ….(leading) their ordinary life. They are working—they’re going farming and they do everything….and they aren’t scared of anything. And they are ready to defend themselves,” he added.

Addressing the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, he said the situation was stable before February 28 and all countries benefited from it. “(For) 10,000 years, the Strait of Hormuz was open…and Iran daily yearly spent a lot for providing security in the Strait of Hormuz… so no one even complained anything about the Strait of Hormuz. Everyone was free…and even our enemies their warship was passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.