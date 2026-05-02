US approves USD 8.6bn arms sales to Israel, Gulf allies

The United States (US) has approved military sales worth more than USD 8.6 billion to key Middle Eastern partners, including Israel, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department confirmed on Saturday, May 2.

The move comes against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions, as the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran enters its ninth week. It also follows more than three weeks since a fragile ceasefire in the Iran war took effect, raising questions over long-term stability in the region.

At least 16 US sites damaged in Iran war

Iran and its allies damaged at least 16 US military sites across eight Middle Eastern countries during the war that began on February 28, according to an investigation by CNN. The report said some of the affected facilities were rendered nearly unusable.

The investigation, based on satellite imagery and interviews, found that key assets such as radar systems, communications infrastructure and aircraft were targeted, highlighting the scale and precision of the strikes.

US orders troop withdrawal from Germany amid Iran war tensions

The United States has ordered the withdrawal of around 5,000 troops from Germany, acting on earlier threats by Donald Trump to scale back the American military presence in Europe as tensions rise over the Iran conflict, Reuters reported.

In a statement on Friday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the move was directed by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, following a review of US force posture in the region. The drawdown is expected to take place over the next six to 12 months.

US embargo curbs Iran’s oil exports, forces costly rerouting

Iran has lost about USD 5 billion in oil revenue due to the US embargo, according to Axios citing Pentagon estimates. Tehran is increasingly using floating storage as onshore capacity fills up.

Around 40 vessels have been blocked since April 13, with two seized, while 31 tankers carrying 53 million barrels remain stranded. Ships are also taking longer, costlier routes, with the Strait of Malacca emerging as a key transit point.

Iranian hackers threaten US Marines with surveillance claims

An Iranian hacking group has sent a warning message to US Marines, claiming their identities and movements are being closely tracked, according to CNN.

The message reportedly stated, “Your identities are fully known to our missile units, and every move you make is under our surveillance,” signalling an escalation in cyber threats alongside ongoing regional tensions.

Israeli raid in south Lebanon leaves one dead, seven injured

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said one person was killed and seven others injured in an Israeli raid on the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district, according to National News Agency (NNA).

The agency added that three women were among the wounded, as emergency teams responded to the aftermath of the strike.

IRGC asserts expanded maritime control along southern coastline

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced “new rules” governing waters along its southern coastline in the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz. According to Press TV, the IRGC Navy Command said it would enforce control over nearly 2,000 kilometres of coastline spanning the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The force said the measures are intended to turn these waters into a “source of pride and power” for the Iranian people, while also serving as a mechanism to enhance regional security and economic stability.

US naval blockade disrupts Iran’s oil exports

Iran has lost an estimated USD 4.8 billion in oil revenue due to a US naval blockade of its ports, according to a report by Axios citing Pentagon officials.

The Pentagon’s assessment indicates that 31 tankers carrying roughly 53 million barrels of oil are currently stranded in the Gulf, underscoring the extent of disruption to Iran’s export flows.

Officials added that at least two tankers have been seized, while others are being rerouted along longer and more costly paths — particularly towards China — to avoid US maritime interdiction.

US warns of missile delivery delays to Europe

The Financial Times, citing informed sources, reported that the Pentagon has warned European countries to expect significant delays in the delivery of several missile systems.