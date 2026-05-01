Trump ‘not satisfied’ with Iran’s new proposal as talks stall

Donald Trump, the President of the United States (US), has said he is dissatisfied with a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at reviving peace talks between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said the offer failed to meet expectations, underscoring continued deadlock in diplomatic efforts despite a ceasefire that has held for several weeks, AFP reported.

ain, Italy over stance on Iran operations

Donald Trump has criticised Spain and Italy, accusing them of insufficient support for US military operations related to Iran.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was “not happy” with both countries, suggesting their position implied acceptance of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“Anybody who feels it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon is not very smart,” he said, warning such a scenario would lead to unprecedented global consequences and insisting it “is not going to happen.”

US sanctions Iranian exchanges, warns against Hormuz ‘toll’ payments

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on three Iranian currency exchange firms, targeting Tehran’s financial networks.

It also warned that payments to Iran for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger sanctions.

Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued an alert warning the maritime industry that paying “tolls” to the Iranian regime for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz may result in sanctions exposure. The regime may demand payment in fiat currency, digital… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) May 1, 2026

White House says Iran talks ongoing, no details shared

The White House said it will not disclose details of ongoing talks with Iran, confirming negotiations remain active.

Officials reiterated that Donald Trump has made clear Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, adding that talks are aimed at protecting US national security in the short and long term, Al Jazeera reported.

Khamenei says Iran showing strength, calls for ‘economic jihad’

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, said the Islamic Republic has demonstrated part of its capabilities in confronting its adversaries, urging efforts to counter pressure through what he described as “economic jihad”.

In a message marking Labour and Teachers’ Day, he said Iran must “frustrate and defeat the enemy” on the economic front, while praising public support for the country’s armed forces.

He added that Iranians had shown backing for the military through their presence in public spaces, signalling unity amid ongoing tensions

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of assassinated Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and a candidate for the position of the Supreme Leader

Pakistan urged Trump to delay Iran decision

A source in Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office told Al Jazeera that Islamabad asked Donald Trump to postpone a major military decision on Iran, citing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

US says over 40 vessels rerouted to enforce Iran embargo

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has said it has rerouted dozens of commercial vessels as part of ongoing efforts to enforce a naval embargo on Iran.

“We have so far rerouted 45 commercial vessels to ensure compliance with the embargo imposed on Iran. We continue to patrol international waters and enforce the embargo,” the command said.