US–Iran truce ‘terminated hostilities’ as Trump’s war powers clock runs out

A ceasefire between the United States and Iran that began in early April has “terminated” hostilities for the purposes of a key congressional deadline, a senior official in Donald Trump’s administration said, according to Reuters on Friday, May 1.

Under the War Powers Resolution, Trump faced a 60-day deadline to either end military action, seek approval from Congress, or request an extension following hostilities that began on February 28. The administration expects the deadline to pass without further action, arguing that the ceasefire satisfies the legal threshold. The official added that there has been no exchange of fire between US forces and Iran since the truce took hold on April 8.

Internet blackout in Iran enters 63rd day

NetBlocks reported that an internet blackout in Iran has entered its 63rd day, amounting to 1,488 hours of disrupted connectivity. The group said the prolonged restrictions are hindering communication for families and friends attempting to check on the safety and wellbeing of loved ones.

The data shows network connectivity in Iran has remained near zero since late February, indicating a sustained nationwide shutdown.

Graph showing Iran’s internet connectivity dropping to near zero during prolonged nationwide blackout.

US proposes Hormuz plan, maintains pressure

Alongside the ceasefire, Washington is pursuing measures to maintain pressure on Tehran. Politico reported that the administration is proposing a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while continuing a blockade of Iranian ports in coordination with allies, aiming to impose costs on Iran’s attempts to disrupt the free flow of energy.

Military options still under consideration

Despite the halt in direct fighting, contingency planning remains active. Axios reported that two senior US officials confirmed a high-level military briefing was held with Trump on Thursday evening. During the 45-minute session, commanders Brad Cooper and Dan Caine presented new plans outlining potential renewed military action against Iran.

Also Read Trump signals possible Iran escalation as tensions ripple across Middle East

Lawmakers warn strike ‘highly likely’

On Capitol Hill, concerns over escalation persist. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN that a military strike on Iran is “highly likely”, based on recent briefings. He warned such action could endanger American lives and result in significant casualties.

Lebanon signals political divide

In Lebanon, Ibrahim al-Moussawi criticised the government’s approach, saying it is drifting towards “surrender and direct negotiation” and accepting dictates, while vowing resistance and declaring that “banners of victory” would be raised across occupied areas.

السلطة اللبنانية صمتت دهراً ونطقت كفراً… وهي تتبع سياسة الغموض الهدّام انصياعاً للوصاية الاميركية . — Ibrahim Al Moussawi (@ibrahimmousawi) April 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed efforts to recover all occupied Lebanese territory. Marking Labour Day, he also pledged to continue economic reforms aimed at improving living conditions, creating jobs, restoring stability and steering the country towards recovery.

Iran accelerates recovery of weapons

Iran is also moving to rebuild its military capacity. NBC News reported that Iranian authorities are recovering missiles and munitions hidden underground or buried under rubble following US and Israeli air strikes.

Citing US and regional sources, the report said Tehran is using the pause in hostilities to quickly rebuild its drone and missile capabilities. Officials believe the effort is aimed at ensuring Iran is prepared to launch attacks across the Middle East if military confrontation resumes.