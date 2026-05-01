Trump signals possible Iran escalation as tensions ripple across Middle East

On Friday, May 1, as the conflict entered its third month — more than three weeks after a ceasefire took effect — US President Donald Trump signalled that Washington could consider renewed military action against Iran, even as he claimed Tehran is eager to secure a deal.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said negotiations remain tightly held within a small circle inside his administration. “Nobody knows what the talks are except myself and a couple of other people,” he said, adding that Iran “want to make a deal badly”.

Trump backs Iran participation in FIFA World Cup

US President Donald Trump said he is open to Iran playing matches in the United States during the upcoming FIFA World Cup despite ongoing tensions.

Speaking at the White House, Trump responded to remarks by Gianni Infantino, saying, “If Gianni said it, I’m okay… I think let ’em play.”

Trump keeps military option on table despite ongoing talks

While pointing to backchannel diplomacy, Trump did not rule out escalation. “I don’t know that we need it… We might need it,” he said, suggesting the possibility of renewed conflict remains open.

He also raised uncertainty about Iran’s leadership, saying it is unclear who is directing negotiations from Tehran’s side.

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US claims Iran’s military capabilities ‘severely weakened’

Trump asserted that recent US operations had significantly degraded Iran’s defence capacity. He claimed the country’s naval and air power had been effectively dismantled, drone production sharply reduced, and its nuclear programme “obliterated”.

Despite the scale of operations, Trump maintained that he does not consider the situation a formal war.

CENTCOM prepares new strike options as pressure mounts

According to Axios, US Central Command has prepared plans for short, targeted strikes on key Iranian sites in a bid to break the diplomatic deadlock.

The report added that alternative proposals under consideration include asserting control over parts of the Strait of Hormuz to secure maritime routes, potentially involving ground forces.

Iran warns of ‘unprecedented’ retaliation over naval restrictions

Iranian state media, including Press TV, quoted a security source warning that continued US naval pressure would be met with “unprecedented” military action.

Officials accused Washington of maritime aggression and signalled that any continued blockade in the Gulf would provoke a “harsh response”.

UAE imposes travel ban citing regional security concerns

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has barred its citizens from travelling to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, urging those already in these countries to return immediately.

The foreign ministry said the move reflects “current regional developments” and heightened security risks across the region.

Air defence systems activated briefly in Tehran

Air defence systems were activated in Tehran after reports of drone and small aircraft activity, according to local media.

The incident reportedly lasted around 20 minutes before authorities confirmed that the situation had stabilised.

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Israeli military continues strikes in southern Lebanon

Israel carried out fresh airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon despite an existing ceasefire.

Defence Minister Yisrael Katz said he had ordered the destruction of what he described as militant infrastructure near the border.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz

US urges Lebanon to pursue direct engagement with Israel

The United States Embassy in Beirut described a “historic opportunity” for Lebanon to reclaim sovereignty, urging direct talks with Israel.

It said engagement between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could help secure borders, reconstruction aid and long-term stability.

Trump criticises Congress over war powers dispute

Trump criticised repeated congressional efforts to limit his authority under the War Powers Resolution.

Lawmakers remain divided over when the 60-day deadline began, with some linking it to the start of hostilities and others to when Congress was formally notified.