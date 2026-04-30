US, Israel responsible for insecurity in Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s president

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian blamed the United States and Israel for the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, while defending the decision to limit “hostile countries.”

Commemorating the National Persian Gulf Day, which celebrates the expulsion of Portuguese forces from the Strait of Hormuz in 1622, Pezeskhian on Thursday, April 30, said the Strait was a “symbol of the great Iranian nation’s resistance.”

“The responsibility for any insecurity in this water area lies with the United States and the Zionist regime.” He added that the imposed blockade is “doomed to fail.”

“Any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions is contrary to international law and is doomed to fail,” Pezeshkian said in a statement. “Such measures not only fail to enhance regional security, but are in fact a source of tension and a disruption to lasting stability in the Persian Gulf.”

Israeli air raids target Haris, Beit Yahoun, and Ghandouriyeh in Lebanon

Israeli air raids have hit Ghandouriyeh, Haris, and Beit Yahoun towns in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah fighters continue to fire on northern Israel.

Israeli media earlier announced that a drone fell in the Shomera area, after being fired from Lebanon.

Smoke rises as the Israeli military demolishes buildings and homes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday. (Source: AFP)

Hezbollah adopts new weapon: Fibre-optic drones, used widely in war in Ukraine

Hezbollah has launched a new weapon against northern Israel in the latest round of fighting: small drones controlled with fibre-optic cables the width of dental floss that avoid electronic detection.

These drones — used widely in the war in Ukraine — are small, hard to track and potentially lethal.

Many drones are susceptible to electronic jamming by air defences. Jamming can cause a drone to crash or return to its point of origin.

But fibre-optic drones are not controlled remotely. They have a thin cable that connects an operator directly to the drone, making it impossible to electronically jam.

The drones are not infallible because the wind — or other drones — can cause the cables to tangle.

But, “if you know what you’re doing, it’s absolutely deadly”, said Robert Tollast, a drone expert and researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London, explaining how the drone can fly low and creep up on a target.

Water station in southern Lebanon hit by Israeli forces

Israeli forces have targeted a water station in the town of Batouliyeh, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported. It added that the town’s residents would rely on the station for pumping water.

Israeli military also hit a tourist resort in Al-Bayyad.

4-year-old, mother killed in Israeli attack

Four-year-old Mila Zayyat and her pregnant mother were killed in an Israeli attack on their home in southern Lebanon’s Tayr Debba. A video shows the father mourning his child while carrying her to the funeral site.

This father is mourning his daughter Mila, barely four years old, who was killed alongside her mother in an Israeli attack.



According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, around 2,500 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, including more than 170 children. pic.twitter.com/hOK9PfvMrO — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 30, 2026

Rupee hits record intraday low of 95.34 against US dollar

The rupee on Thursday hit a lifetime intraday low of 95.34 against the US dollar before trading at 95.25 in the mid-session deals, tracking surging global crude oil prices and selling in domestic equities amid the West Asia crisis.

Meanwhile, the US Fed kept rates unchanged amid strong inflation pressure triggered by high crude prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.01 against the dollar, then lost 46 paise to touch a record intraday low of 95.34. In the afternoon session, the domestic currency was trading 37 paise lower at 95.25.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at an all-time low of 94.88 against the US dollar.

USS Ford aircraft carrier will be heading home after record-breaking deployment

The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford, will be heading home following a record-setting deployment of more than 300 days that included participating in the war against Iran and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The Ford will be leaving the Middle East in the coming days and returning to its home port in Virginia in mid-May, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military movements.

The arrival of the USS George HW Bush to the region last week meant three American aircraft carriers were deployed to the Middle East — a number not seen since 2003 — during a tenuous ceasefire in the Iran war. USS Abraham Lincoln has also been in the region since January as tensions with Tehran ramped up.

This month, the Ford broke the US record for the longest post-Vietnam War deployment, a nearly 10-month span after leaving Naval Station Norfolk in June.