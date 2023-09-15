Iran summons Australian envoy over FM’s ‘meddlesome’ remarks

The Australian diplomat was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday in the absence of Ambassador Lyndall Sachs.

15th September 2023
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Australian charge d’affaires in Tehran to protest against “meddlesome” remarks by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the media reported.

The Australian diplomat was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday in the absence of Ambassador Lyndall Sachs and was notified of Iran’s “strong protests” against the “meddlesome remarks” by the Australian Foreign Minister and Australia’s new ‘anti-Tehran’ sanctions, the report said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Wong announced that her country was “imposing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on four individuals and three entities responsible for the oppression of people in Iran, including women and girls”.

The sanctions were imposed in the run-up to the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl who died in a Tehran hospital on September 16, 2022, following her collapse at a police station just days before, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran’s English-language Press TV news network is among the sanctioned entities.

Protests and riots erupted in Iran following Amini’s death. 

Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

Tags
