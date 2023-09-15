Omani delegation arrives in Sanaa for truce talks with Houthis

The previous truce, which was brokered by the United Nations, lasted for six months and expired in October last year.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th September 2023 11:37 am IST
Omani delegation arrives in Sanaa for truce talks with Houthis
Photo: AFP

Sanaa: An Omani delegation arrived in Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa to persuade the Houthi group to resume a truce with the Yemeni government, media reported.

The delegation will hold talks with Houthi leaders, said the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Thursday, without providing details.

Oman, which borders both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, has been actively engaged in brokering a truce between the Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Israel to impose full closure on West Bank, Gaza ahead of Jewish New Year

The previous truce, which was brokered by the United Nations, lasted for six months and expired in October last year. However, fighting between Houthi rebels and pro-government forces has largely abated on several frontlines in the absence of a truce.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th September 2023 11:37 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button