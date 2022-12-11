Iran summons UK envoy over ‘meddlesome’ remarks, sanctions

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador over the “meddlesome” remarks of some British officials regarding Iran’s internal affairs and the imposition of sanctions against a number of Iranian nationals.

In the meeting with Simon Shercliff, the Head of the third bureau of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Western Europe, condemned the continuation of the “interventionist and impolite” remarks about Iran’s internal affairs by British officials and the support of the British government and media for the “riots” and acts of “terror” in the country, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website on Saturday.

The Ministry also conveyed Iran’s strong protest at the imposition of the “illegitimate and hypocritical” sanctions against Iranian nationals.

In addition, the Ministry strongly rejected Britain’s accusation that Iran is sending drones to Russia, saying such accusations have been levelled without any document and proof, Xinhua news agency reported.

Britain on Friday imposed sanctions on 10 Iranian officials over alleged human rights violations, particularly during the recent protests in Iran which erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini died in a Tehran hospital on September 16, a few days after she collapsed at a police station. Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

On Friday, British Ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, claimed that Russia seeks to get more weapons from Iran, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, and is offering Iran an “unprecedented level of military and technical support” in return.