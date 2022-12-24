Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of 2 protesters on death row

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the re-examination of two Iranian men on death row for their role in protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Mohammad Ghobadlo and Saman Saidi Yasin are among nearly a dozen Iranians sentenced to death after being found guilty of capital offences during the protests that erupted after Amini died in custody on September 16.

“The Supreme Court accepted the appeals of Mohammad Ghobadlo and Saman Saidi Yasin, accused of the recent riots,” the judiciary’s Mizan News Agency reported.

“Due to research deficiencies, the Supreme Court has referred them to the same courts for re-examination,” Mizan added.

📍فرجام خواهی محمد قبادلو و سامان صیدی(یاسین) از متهمان اغتشاشات اخیر از سوی دیوان عالی کشور پذیرفته شد.



دیوان عالی کشور با عنایت به نواقص تحقیقاتی و مستنداٌ به بند 2 شق ب ماده 469 قانون آیین دادرسی کیفری پرونده نامبرده را جهت رسیدگی مجدد به همان دادگاه ارجاع نمود. — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) December 24, 2022

22-year-old Mohammad Ghobadlo was arrested on September 30, 2022, on the charge of “corruption on earth” after participating in an anti-government rally, and was sentenced to death after just one hearing.

He was accused of killing a security man and injuring five others during the protests.

این عکس #محمد_قبادلو است. مادرش میگوید سی شهریور و کمتر از دو ماه پیش او را بازداشت کرده‌اند و در اولین جلسه‌ی دادگاه برای او حکم اعدام صادر کرده‌اند و می‌خواهند به سرعت آن را اجرا کنند.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/Zbj2I3e6oo — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) October 31, 2022

29-year-old Saman Saidi Yasin is an Iranian singer who was sentenced to death on the charge of muharibeh during the protests.

Saman Saidi was arrested on October 10, 2022, and accused of attempting to kill security forces and singing revolutionary songs.

#Saman_Yasin (Saidi), a Kurdish artist, sings about poverty and injustice with a language of protest. He has been sentenced to "execution" because of his presence in the protests in an unfair court and without a lawyer.

He has been severely tortured and his life is in danger. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wqOWZassnT — نینجا تنها (@aloneninja51) November 9, 2022

Iran protests

The Islamic Republic is facing one of the largest and most unprecedented manifestations of dissent following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly not wearing a headscarf properly.

Popular protests continue in several cities across Iran, as people sloganeer denouncing the government.

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that as of Friday, 506 protesters had been killed, including 69 children, adding that 66 members of the security forces were also killed. As many as 18,516 protesters are believed to have been arrested, the agency said.

The two men were executed less than a month after they were charged, underscoring the speed with which Iran is now carrying out imposed death sentences for alleged offences related to the demonstrations.

Activists said that at least dozens of people have been sentenced to death in closed hearings.