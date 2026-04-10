Iran suspends US talks over Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Iran has suspended talks with the United States (US) on Friday, April 10, as Israeli strikes on Lebanon intensify, placing the fragile two-week ceasefire under growing pressure and raising concerns of wider regional instability.

According to The Jerusalem Post, discussions have been put on hold until a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is secured.

The truce, brokered by Pakistan, entered its third day but remains contested. Tehran insists the arrangement extends to Lebanon, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is “no ceasefire in Lebanon”.

Israeli strikes were reported across southern Lebanon on Friday, further straining the already fragile truce and deepening uncertainty over its continuation.

Crude prices climb on Hormuz disruption worries

Oil prices rose in early Asian trading as concerns persisted over restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz despite the US–Iran ceasefire. As of 1 GMT on Friday, Brent crude futures were up 0.87 percent at USD 96.75 per barrel, while US crude gained more than 1 percent.

A model of an oil pump is seen in front of the Iranian flag in this illustration, January 9, 2026. Photo: Reuters

IRGC denies Gulf attacks

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement carried by Islamic Republic News Agency, denied launching attacks on Gulf states after Kuwait accused Tehran and its allies of continuing strikes despite the ceasefire.

The IRGC said that if such reports were accurate, they would be the work of “the Zionist enemy or America”.

Over 60 countries join hands to condemn Lebanon strikes

Ambassadors from dozens of nations, led by Indonesia’s UN envoy Umar Hadi, issued a joint statement condemning “in the strongest terms the persistent attacks against UNIFIL”, and denounced strikes that killed three Indonesian peacekeepers.

The statement also reported injuries to peacekeepers from France, Ghana, Indonesia, Nepal and Poland in recent attacks in southern Lebanon.

Countries expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation, citing significant civilian casualties, widespread destruction of infrastructure and the displacement of more than one million people.

Talks halted over Lebanon escalation

Iran has linked any future engagement with Washington to an immediate halt in Israeli operations in Lebanon, effectively freezing diplomatic channels.

Iranian outlets reinforced the stance. Tasnim News Agency reported that negotiations would not resume unless the US ensures a halt to the strikes, while Fars News Agency said Tehran has no plans to enter talks under current conditions.

Authorities in Tehran also rejected claims by The Wall Street Journal that a delegation had travelled for negotiations, calling the report inaccurate and reiterating that no dialogue will proceed amid ongoing hostilities.