Trump’s big warning to Iran over Hormuz as drone strike hits Kuwait base

On the third day of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran on Friday, April 10, US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Tehran over oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as regional tensions continued to escalate.

“There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — they better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” Trump said, in what marks a major warning amid the fragile ceasefire.

Trump warns Iran against charging tanker fees in Strait of Hormuz

He added that oil would continue to flow “with or without Iran,” underscoring US concerns over disruptions to the critical maritime corridor.

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In a separate remark, Trump also criticised Iran’s handling of oil transit, saying, “Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonourable some would say, of allowing oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!”

Trump says Iran doing “very poor job” allowing oil through Hormuz

Shipping disruptions in Hormuz

The Associated Press reported that, underlining Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, a Botswana-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker, Nidi, attempted to exit the Persian Gulf via a route ordered by the IRGC but abruptly turned back early Friday, according to ship-tracking data.

On Thursday, four tankers and three bulk carriers transited the strait, bringing the total number of vessels passing through since the ceasefire to at least 12, data firm Kpler said.

However, analysts noted that additional vessels not transmitting their locations may also have passed through. The strait typically handles well over 100 ships daily under normal conditions, highlighting the scale of disruption.

Drone attacks in Kuwait raise alarm

Regional security concerns deepened after the Associated Press, quoting Kuwait’s National Guard, reported that a drone strike hit one of its bases, causing damage but no casualties.

US summons Iraqi Ambassador after drone attack

Reuters reported that US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau summoned Iraqi Ambassador Nizar Khirullah after a drone struck a major US diplomatic facility in Baghdad, according to a State Department statement.

Iran denies involvement

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rejected allegations of launching attacks during the ceasefire, saying its forces had not targeted any country.

“If these reports are true, without a doubt it is the work of the Zionist enemy or the United States,” the IRGC said, adding that any Iranian military response would be officially announced.

Israel PMO condemns Pakistan minister’s remarks

The Prime Minister’s Office of Israel said, “Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace.”

The Prime Minister's Office:



Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 9, 2026

Israel strikes Lebanon despite truce

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck around 10 rocket launchers aimed at northern Israel. Israeli air raids earlier this week killed more than 300 people and injured nearly 1,000 in Lebanon, with additional strikes reported Friday in southern areas including Bazouriyeh and Hannaouiyah.

The continued bombardment has complicated the ceasefire, with Israel maintaining that Lebanon is not part of the US-Iran agreement, while Iran has argued such actions violate the spirit of de-escalation.

Talks in doubt

Diplomatic efforts also faced uncertainty. According to Fars News Agency, Tehran has informed Pakistan it will not attend planned talks with the US in Islamabad unless a ceasefire is also implemented in Lebanon.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer raised concerns over security for US officials travelling to Pakistan, describing the environment as challenging.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office also condemned remarks by Pakistan’s defence minister about Israel, calling them “outrageous” and incompatible with neutrality.

In Pakistan, a resolution has been introduced in the Punjab Assembly recommending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Senior Iranian figure dies

Iranian state television reported that former foreign minister Kamal Kharazi died late Thursday after being wounded in an airstrike last week. He had served under former president Mohammad Khatami.

Global diplomatic moves

Diplomatic activity intensified globally. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer toured Gulf nations, meeting Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and emphasising the need to secure maritime routes and stabilise the region.

South Korea said it would dispatch a special envoy following talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun.

Oil markets react

Oil prices rose in early Asian trading amid fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude climbed to around USD 96.75 per barrel, while US futures rose over 1 percent.

Humanitarian toll rises

The UNICEF warned that escalating violence in Lebanon is having a devastating impact on children, reporting dozens killed in recent strikes and hundreds affected since early March.

Religious outrage in Iran

In Tehran, Rabbi Younes Hamami Lalehzar condemned Israel after a historic synagogue was reportedly destroyed during recent strikes, calling Israeli claims of protecting Jewish communities “a shameful lie”.