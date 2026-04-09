Netanyahu orders direct Lebanon talks as Beirut death toll rises to 303

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has instructed his Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon, with a focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peace relations between the two countries.

In a statement issued by his office on Thursday, April 9, Netanyahu said the move follows repeated requests from Lebanon to open direct talks with Israel and that negotiations should begin “as soon as possible”. He added that discussions would centre on dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities and advancing towards formalised relations.

Reacting to the development, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the Israeli leader, linking the diplomatic push to his ongoing legal troubles. Writing on X, he said a region-wide ceasefire, including in Lebanon, could hasten Netanyahu’s jailing as his corruption trial resumes.

Abbas Araghchi criticises Netanyahu, links ceasefire to trial. Photo: @Araghchi/X

Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon are expected to begin next week, according to Barak Ravid, with Washington likely to host the first round.

Also Read Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens after 40 days amid fragile ceasefire

Iran Supreme Leader outlines demands, signals tougher Hormuz stance

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tehran will seek compensation for losses and injuries caused during the conflict, signalling a firm negotiating position despite the ongoing ceasefire.

In a statement carried by state media, he said Iran would “not back off” from pursuing what it described as its legitimate rights, including those of the wider “resistance front”, referring to its regional allies. He also called on pro-Iran supporters to take to the streets, saying public mobilisation could influence the outcome of negotiations.

Khamenei further said Iran would take the management of the Strait of Hormuz “into a new phase”, without elaborating, while maintaining that the country had not sought war but remains prepared to respond.

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of assassinated Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and a candidate for the position of the Supreme Leader

Lebanon says over 300 killed in Israeli strikes, toll may rise

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli airstrikes across the country killed 303 people and wounded at least 1,150 on Wednesday, marking one of the deadliest days since the escalation.

In a statement, the ministry said the strikes resulted in a preliminary toll of 303 dead and 1,150 injured, adding that the cumulative toll since the start of the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah on March 2 has risen to 1,888 killed and 6,092 wounded.

Officials warned the toll could increase further as search and rescue operations continue, with some bodies still being identified through DNA testing.

Gulf countries report halt in Iranian airstrikes

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar and Oman reported no missile or drone attacks from Iran, marking the first extended pause since the conflict began on February 28.

The UAE’s Defence Ministry said the country was “free of any air threats” on April 9, while other Gulf states also confirmed no hostile aerial activity. Kuwait reported no new incidents and said authorities remain on high alert.

The conflict entered a ceasefire on April 8 after nearly 40 days of fighting, with April 9 marking the second day of the fragile truce.

Direct Israel-Lebanon talks set to begin next week

Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon are expected to begin next week, according to Barak Ravid.

He said the first meeting will take place at the US State Department in Washington, with the US delegation led by Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa. Israel will be represented by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, while Lebanon will be represented by Ambassador Nada Hamadeh-Moawad.

Turkey calls for Lebanon to be included in ceasefire

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the truce must extend to Lebanon, urging full implementation to support lasting peace.

Lebanon reports ‘positive response’ to ceasefire talks

President Joseph Aoun said proposals for a ceasefire and direct talks with Israel have received a “positive response”, calling it the only path forward.

UN condemns attacks, calls for civilian protection

The United Nations said Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the rising civilian toll in Lebanon, stressing international law must be upheld and civilians protected.

UN warns against tolls in Strait of Hormuz

The International Maritime Organization said imposing transit tolls would set a dangerous precedent and undermine freedom of navigation.

Trump urges Israel to scale back Lebanon strikes

US President Donald Trump urged Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce military action in Lebanon, according to NBC News.

Israel signals talks, raises Hezbollah disarmament issue

Benjamin Netanyahu said direct negotiations with Lebanon could begin soon, including discussions on disarming Hezbollah.

Netanyahu trial to resume after emergency lifted

Court proceedings against Benjamin Netanyahu will resume on Sunday following the lifting of emergency measures.

Evacuation warning issued for Beirut suburbs after deadly strikes

Residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs were told to evacuate ahead of possible new strikes after bombardment killed more than 250 people and injured over 1,000.

Also Read Al Jazeera’s reporter among 3 journalists killed by Israeli strikes

India moves to secure energy supplies with Qatar visit

India’s Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will visit Qatar to stabilise supplies amid disruption linked to the conflict.

Hezbollah reports clashes in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said its fighters are engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Bint Jbeil.

Houthi leader praises ceasefire outcome

Abdel-Malik al-Houthi said the ceasefire strengthens Iran’s deterrence and regional position.

Pakistan engages as Russia urges wider ceasefire

Nawaf Salam sought support from Shehbaz Sharif, while Maria Zakharova urged extending the truce.

Also Read Iran President warns Israel strikes on Lebanon could derail ceasefire talks

Austria backs diplomatic efforts to end conflict

Christian Stocker said dialogue remains the only viable path to restore stability.

NATO stresses securing Strait of Hormuz routes

A spokesperson for NATO said allies must ensure safe navigation, with Mark Rutte consulting partners.

WHO warns Lebanon hospitals face critical shortages

The World Health Organization (WHO) said hospitals risk þ out of trauma kits amid rising casualties.

UAE highlights unity through national flag call

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, urged residents to raise the flag, stressing unity and national pride.