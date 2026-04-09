Israel claims Hezbollah chief’s aide killed in Beirut strike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday, April 9, claimed that it has killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, in a strike in Beirut.

In a post on X, the IDF said Harshi played a key role in managing and securing Qassem’s office, adding that Israeli forces also struck weapons routes, storage sites and command centres used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

IDF post claims Hezbollah aide killed in Beirut strike

India issues safety advisory for nationals, seafarers in Iran

The Embassy of India in Tehran has advised Indian nationals in Iran to remain at their current locations for at least 48 hours, avoid military and sensitive infrastructure, and stay indoors.

The Directorate General of Shipping also issued a circular urging Indian seafarers in Iranian ports and waters to remain on board vessels, avoid unnecessary movement, and maintain heightened vigilance.

Seafarers and nationals have been instructed to stay in close contact with embassy officials and monitor official updates, with emergency helplines remaining operational.

The Directorate General of Shipping has issued Circular 21 of 2026, providing an urgent safety advisory for Indian seafarers in and around Iranian waters. In view of the prevailing security situation, seafarers ashore are advised to remain indoors, avoid sensitive locations, and… pic.twitter.com/ZuSBJ0BL4d — Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) April 9, 2026

Trump warns Iran of ‘bigger, better’ shooting

US President Donald Trump said American military assets will remain deployed around Iran until full compliance with the agreement is achieved.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel… will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

He warned that failure to comply could trigger renewed military action, stating: “If for any reason it is not… then the ‘shootin’ starts’, bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

Trump reiterated that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and secure.

LPG tanker reaches Mumbai

Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) confirmed the arrival of an India-flagged tanker carrying 15,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

The vessel, Green Asha, is the first such shipment to dock since the escalation of the conflict, offering some relief as supply constraints persist in several parts of India.

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Strikes and ground operations expand in Lebanon

The Israeli military said it has expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon over the past week, targeting infrastructure linked to Hezbollah, killing dozens of fighters and seizing weapons and explosives.

Hezbollah said it carried out a guided missile strike on an Israeli armoured vehicle in Taybeh and launched a drone attack on Israeli forces inside a building, claiming direct hits.

Heavy bombardment in Beirut raises civilian toll

Israeli airstrikes hit densely populated commercial and residential areas in Beirut shortly after the ceasefire announcement, killing and injuring large numbers of civilians.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed, issuing urgent appeals for medical staff, while rescue teams continue to search for survivors under rubble.

Iran accuses Israel of ceasefire violations

Iran’s deputy foreign minister told BBC that Israeli strikes in Lebanon constitute a serious violation of the ceasefire.

Tehran has called on regional countries to adhere to the agreement and urged Washington to ensure its allies comply. Iran’s parliamentary speaker is expected to lead a delegation for talks, with communication continuing via Pakistan.

Diplomatic activity and regional reactions

Pakistan condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon and called for urgent international action

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stressed the need to fully implement the Washington–Tehran agreement

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said a delegation would travel to Islamabad for talks based on a 10-point peace plan, though an earlier announcement of the visit was later removed

Western powers call for restraint

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned civilian casualties and warned of risks to peace efforts.

France urged Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions and halt missile and drone use, while the United Kingdom called for extending the ceasefire to include Lebanon and stressed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain a free trade route.

Strait of Hormuz disruptions deepen

Shipping through the strategic waterway remains severely constrained:

Hundreds of vessels are stranded, including around 426 oil tankers and 53 gas carriers

Only a handful of ships have crossed since the ceasefire

Reports suggest Iran is requiring advance transit payments in cryptocurrency

The United States is seeking commitments from European allies to secure navigation

Two Chinese oil tankers are positioned near the strait awaiting safe passage

Conflicting signals over ceasefire and negotiations

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the agreement with Iran in a call with Trump prior to its announcement.

Iranian military officials said accepting a ceasefire and entering negotiations represents a victory, but warned that the US cannot be trusted based on past agreements.

Differences remain over Iran’s nuclear programme, with Washington insisting on halting uranium enrichment, while Iranian officials say enrichment can continue under the deal.

Casualties and humanitarian impact

Israel’s health ministry said more than 7,400 people have been injured since the start of the conflict, with about 118 still receiving treatment.

In Lebanon, large-scale destruction has displaced families, with entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble and emergency services stretched beyond capacity.

Energy markets and global impact

Oil prices rebounded sharply after a steep fall, with Brent crude rising above USD 97 per barrel and US crude nearing USD 98, amid continued uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz and regional stability.