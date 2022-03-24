Iran-Syria ties at their best: Iranian FM

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th March 2022 10:19 am IST
Iran-Syria ties at their best: Iranian FM
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday that the relationship between Iran and Syria is at its best, official news agency IRNA reported.

“Trade, economic and political consultations between the two countries are at the best level,” he told reporters upon arrival at the Damascus airport in the Syrian capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran is determined to further boost comprehensive relations with Syria, and the economic and trade cooperation is a priority, he was quoted as saying.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs

“We (Iran and Syria) are on the same front, and Iran supports the leadership, the government and the people of Syria,” the Iranian minister added.

Abdollahian is scheduled to meet his Syrian counterpart and other senior Syrian officials to discuss bilateral ties before leaving for Lebanon.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button