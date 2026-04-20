Iran to continue US talks ‘not at any cost’ as Islamabad talks loom

Iran’s top lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi said Tehran will pursue further negotiations with Washington but “not at any cost”, stressing that engagement will be strictly bound by national interests and security considerations.

On Monday, April 20, Azizi said Iran’s openness to dialogue does not mean it will accept US negotiating practices, adding that Tehran expects Washington to take the first step to revive stalled diplomacy, according to Al Jazeera. He said participation in expected talks in Islamabad would depend on “positive signals”.

The US and Iran are hours away from negotiations scheduled to be held in Islamabad later on Monday, unless Tehran maintains its current position. President Donald Trump said a framework agreement is ready, expressing optimism ahead of the meeting, while Israel is exploring all possible scenarios.

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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on negotiations

Iran’s Parliament Speaker said talks with the US are an extension of confrontation, warning that negotiations would only proceed if they deliver tangible gains and do not involve excessive demands.

Mojtaba Khamenei injury reports dismissed

Iranian officials rejected claims that the Supreme Leader was seriously injured in recent US-Israeli strikes, stating he suffered only minor effects from a blast wave and that speculation was aimed at creating division.

Kazem Jalali on Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s envoy to Moscow said Tehran guarantees safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz under a new legal framework, adding that US and Israeli attacks had failed and strengthened national unity.

Israel security incidents and regional backlash

Israeli authorities arrested two suspects in Tel Aviv over alleged links to Iran, with one reportedly planning to travel abroad for training. Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed an image showing a soldier damaging a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, triggering widespread condemnation.

Oil prices surge amid uncertainty

Oil prices climbed sharply as uncertainty over ceasefire prospects and negotiations intensified, with Brent crude rising to USD 94.65 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate to USD 88.47.

Internet blackout and airport operations

Iran said around 95 percent of its airport infrastructure remains operational despite the conflict, with only limited aircraft damage reported. Meanwhile, the nationwide internet shutdown has entered its 50th day, according to NetBlocks.

China’s indirect role and “Epic Wrath”

A report by The Economist said China has remained cautious in direct involvement following the US operation “Epic Wrath” launched on February 28, but may have contributed indirectly, including through space-based capabilities.

Iraqi captain Rahman Al-Jubouri on risks at sea

Aboard a tanker moving between the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, he described working conditions as increasingly dangerous.

A veteran since 1984, he has lived through the Iran-Iraq War and the Gulf War, and now faces renewed threats as vessels pass through chokepoints such as Bab el-Mandeb.

“Work has become a real risk; we don’t know when we might be bombed. We’re sailing over a ball of fire,” he said, speaking from aboard the tanker Sea Moon en route to Yemen’s Ras Isa, according to The Associated Press.