Iran to draw up roadmap with Belarus to deepen ties

Tehran: Iran’s first Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber has said that Tehran and Minsk will draw up a roadmap for expanding economic and trade relations.

Mokhber made the remarks in an address to a joint press conference with visiting Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko following their meeting in Tehran, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The Iranian Vice-President added that Iran and Belarus are determined to expand relations in different areas, particularly in the economic field, adding one of the decisions the two sides made in their meeting was to activate the private sectors of the two countries through their chambers of commerce, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mokhber said the political relations between Iran and Belarus are at a favourable level, while regretting that the bilateral economic ties have not progressed as much as the political ones.

The two countries have great capacities to further cooperation in the sectors of trade, transit, energy and industry, he said, adding they can also collaborate in the areas of information and technology exchange.

Given that Belarus is also under the West’s sanctions, particularly those of the US, Iran can share its experience with Minsk in the area of managing the country under such coercive measures, said the Iranian Vice-President.

Speaking at the same press conference, the Belarusian Prime Minister said countries that are subject to “illegal pressure and sanctions” can cooperate with each other and pull themselves out of such conditions with a far stronger economy through exchanging experiences in the field of technology.

Golovchenko confirmed that the two countries are working on a roadmap for boosting trade and economic ties between 2023 and 2026, saying it will be a comprehensive document encompassing all areas.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)