Watch: Burj Khalifa celebrates Saudi Arabia’s historic win over Argentina

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, on Tuesday lit up with the colours of Saudi Arabia’s flag to celebrate the historic win against Argentina on Tuesday, in its first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The video was published by the official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa, which has over 478k followers on the micro-blogging site.

“A well-deserved victory for the champion falcons! Congratulations to the Saudi national team, which made us happy, entertained and delighted,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter.

The 24-second clip shows Burj Khalifa displaying the Saudi national flag followed by the national anthem.

.. فوز مستحق للصقور الأبطال! ألف مبروك للمنتخب السعودي الذي أفرحنا وأمتعنا وأسعدنا #كأس_العالم

#السعودية



The Green Eagles have soared! Congratulations to the Saudi National team! #FIFAWorldCup #KSA pic.twitter.com/23OaA2LDF9 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 22, 2022

The Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, celebrated the victory of the Saudi team.

Bin Rashid described the Saudi team’s performance in a tweet as “combat”, considering that their victory was deserved.

فوز مستحق .. أداء قتالي .. فرحة عربية .. ألف مبروووووك للمنتخب السعودي .. الذي أفرحنا وأمتعنا وأسعدنا … pic.twitter.com/kSt0BpVRRo — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina

On Tuesday, the Saudi national team achieved a historic victory over its counterpart, Argentina, in the biggest surprise of the World Cup, with a score of 2-1, in the match that brought them together at Lusail Stadium, in the first round of the group stage in the 2022 World Cup.

With this victory, the Saudi national team achieved the first victory in the history of its participation in the World Cup against South American teams, after it had previously suffered a loss against Uruguay with a goal without a response.

The Saudi national team is scheduled to face its counterpart, Poland, in the second round, in the group stage, next Saturday, on the grounds of the Education City Stadium.