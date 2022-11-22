FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic win

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced on Wednesday a celebratory holiday after the historic win against Argentina on Tuesday, in its first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

All employees in the state and private sector will get the day off, as will male and female students in all educational stages.

The directive issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman after a proposal from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the joyous occasion of the stunning victory of the Saudi national team.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يوجه أن يكون يوم غد الأربعاء إجازة لجميع الموظفين في كافة قطاعات الدولة والقطاع الخاص والطلبة والطالبات في جميع المراحل التعليمية.#واس pic.twitter.com/yRdz7mEojN — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia achieves a surprise World Cup

This comes after the Saudi national team detonated a heavy-caliber surprise by stunning Argentina and emerging victorious over it in the history of the World Cup in the meeting that brought them together at Lusail Stadium.

The unexpected Saudi victory was met with great Arab joy, as Saudi Arabia overturned its delay on the grounds of Lusail Stadium with a goal in the first half to win a brace scored by Saleh Al-Shehri in the 49th minute, and star Salem Al-Dosari in the 53rd minute.

During the first half, the “Tango Dancers” scored the first goal from a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the match through its star and captain, Lionel Messi, and the Argentine referee canceled 3 goals for offside.

نتكلم عن جمااال هدف سالم ولا ردت فعل المعلق الاجمل .. ابداااع ما بعده ابداع 🇸🇦🇴🇲 #السعوديه_الارجنتين #أخضرنا_قبل_الكل pic.twitter.com/b5xsAAPgJw — MOHAMMED~♡ (@MOHAMMED_989995) November 22, 2022

A picture showed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accompanied by members of his family, as they embraced and exchanged congratulations in an atmosphere of joy after the Saudi national team achieved a surprising result in its first World Cup match in Qatar.

A photo of the Crown Prince celebrating Saudi Arabia’s historic win 😍



This win happened because of him and his enduring support.



THANK YOU MBS 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦💚#صقورنا_فخرنا pic.twitter.com/UiJR726pj4 — Saud Salman AlDossary | سعود بن سلمان الدوسري (@999saudsalman) November 22, 2022

Arab celebration of Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina

A state of joy prevailed among the Arab fans, following the historic victory achieved by the Saudi national team over its Argentine counterpart.

Gulf leaders tweeted, through their accounts, celebrating the victory of the Saudi national team, amid praise for the heroic and distinguished performance in which the Saudi players appeared during the match.

The most prominent shot during the match, which was held on Tuesday, November 22 at Lusail Stadium, was the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, raising the Saudi flag, and encouraging the falcons during the match.

عاجل 🔴

.



.

أمير قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد يتوشح بالعلم السعودي 🇸🇦🇸🇦 دعماً لمنتخب السعودية خلال حضوره مباراته مع الارجنتين.

.



.#السعوديه_الارجنتين pic.twitter.com/pT5xz4mdRX — خبر عاجل (@AJELNEWS24) November 22, 2022

The Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, celebrated the victory of the Saudi team.

Bin Rashid described the Saudi team’s performance in a tweet as “combat”, considering that their victory was deserved.

فوز مستحق .. أداء قتالي .. فرحة عربية .. ألف مبروووووك للمنتخب السعودي .. الذي أفرحنا وأمتعنا وأسعدنا … pic.twitter.com/kSt0BpVRRo — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 22, 2022

Bahraini King’s Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs, Khalid bin Ahmed, also celebrated the victory of the Saudi team, and tweeted, “You made us happy, O Greens.”

It is noteworthy that the Saudi national team is the first non-European team to beat Argentina in the World Cup since Cameroon 1990, as Argentina then won 13 matches before today’s match, and it is the first Asian team to beat Argentina in the history of the tournament.

The Argentine national team has not lost since July 2019 in any match, and they recorded 21 victories and 9 draws, the last of which was its 3-0 victory over Venezuela in the South American qualifiers, in March 2022.