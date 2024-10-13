Iran to support Lebanon with ‘all its strength’: Parliament Speaker

Beirut: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that his country will always support Lebanon with “all its strength.”

“Iran will always support with all its strength the decisions made by the Lebanese government, people, and the Islamic Resistance,” he said at a press conference on Saturday following his meeting in Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that Iran is ready to offer support for Lebanese displaced and war-affected people under the supervision of the government and to launch a humanitarian air bridge to facilitate this support.

Qalibaf also expressed condolences over the death of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

The Iranian parliament chief arrived in Lebanon earlier in the day to convey a message of support to the country.

After his arrival, Qalibaf visited al-Noueiri, a densely populated area of central Beirut, which was hit by heavy Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, with at least 22 people killed and 117 others injured.

He also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, stressing that the Lebanese government’s priorities at this stage are to work on a ceasefire, stop the Israeli aggression, and preserve the security of Lebanon and the safety of its people.

He also emphasised “Lebanon’s commitment to implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” calling on Lebanon to strengthen the army’s presence in the south and to make the necessary contacts with concerned countries and the United Nations to pressure Israel to implement the resolution fully.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon, particularly in Beirut and its suburbs, in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted one year ago when Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at Israel in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war.