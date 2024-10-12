Iran: Top commander Esmail Qaani under lens for links with Israeli intelligence

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force ( IRGC) commander Esmail Qaani is alive however under guard for interrogation as Iranian authorities investigate significant security breaches.

According to the reports, Qaani had visited Lebanon to take ground situation shortly after Israel intensified airstrikes on the country that successfully targeted Hezbollah’s top leaders including Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Following his visit Qaani was reported unreached.

Subsequently, unconfirmed reports emerged that Qaani had been killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut alongside a top Hezbollah leader and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps deputy commander.

Fresh reports now suggest that Qaani is alive and unhurt, however, being investigated by the IRGC on suspicion of his links with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and played a vital role in the assassination of slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier this week, the Saudi news agency Al-Arabiya reported that Qaani was “under scrutiny and isolation, following assassinations of prominent Iranian leaders and their allies by Israel.”

Citing several sources Middle East Eye website on Wednesday, October 9 also reported that Qaani and his team are under lockdown as investigators seek answers.

Middle East Eye quoted a source close to Hezbollah as saying, “The breach was 100 percent Iranian and there is no question about this part”. Lebanese and Iraqi sources also confirmed that Qaani was “under house arrest” and being interrogated by IRGC under the direct supervision of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Thursday, October 10, Sky News Arabic reported that Qaani was interrogated by the IRGC and during the process, he had a heart attack and was transferred to the hospital. The report also named Qaani’s chief of staff Ehsan Shafiqi as also under scrutiny.

Qaani has been the commander of the Quds Force since the assassination of its former chief, Qassem Soleimani, by the US in January 2020.