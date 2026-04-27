Araghchi arrives in Russia as US-Iran peace efforts stall

Iran intensified its diplomatic push on Monday, April 27, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the 20th day of the ceasefire with United States (US), while broader peace efforts remained stalled

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that Araghchi landed in St Petersburg ahead of his scheduled meeting with Putin, as Tehran seeks backing from major partners amid the prolonged crisis.

Russian lawmaker says US misjudged Iran

Senior Russian lawmaker Alexey Pushkov said the United States was unprepared for a military confrontation with Iran and had wrongly expected rapid results through force.

Pushkov said Washington underestimated Tehran’s preparedness, arguing Iran had spent years developing underground missile infrastructure and expanding its arsenal.

Iran submits new Hormuz deal proposal

Axios reported that Iran sent Washington a new proposal through Pakistani mediators focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending hostilities. Under the reported plan, nuclear negotiations would be postponed until a later phase.

The report said such an agreement could reduce US leverage in future talks over Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and uranium enrichment programme.

Map highlighting the strategic Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Gulf. Photo: Bloomberg

Flight call sign carries message

Iranian media reported that Araghchi’s aircraft used the callsign “Minab 168”, referring to children killed in a US-Israeli strike on an elementary school in Minab on February 28.

The move was seen as a symbolic reminder of civilian losses during the conflict.

Trump calls for bigger China role

US President Donald Trump said China could do more to help reduce tensions involving Iran, while adding that he was not dissatisfied with Beijing’s current approach.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he believed China may already be providing some assistance, though not at a major level.

He added that the United States also backs its own allies, including Ukraine, and therefore did not regard China’s position as especially negative.

Pakistan eases Red Zone restrictions

Pakistan has lifted security restrictions in Islamabad’s high-security Red Zone after hopes of renewed US-Iran talks faded, according to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Associated Press reported.

The area had remained under lockdown for more than a week during mediation efforts linked to the conflict.

Pakistani officials said no immediate negotiations were expected, but Islamabad would continue facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington.

Regional consultations before Russia visit

Before travelling to Russia, Araghchi held meetings in Pakistan and Oman as part of Tehran’s wider diplomatic outreach.

Pakistan has remained engaged in mediation efforts, while Oman has served as a channel for indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington.

Good discussion on the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi. As litoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and… pic.twitter.com/0aTRBvqQd3 — Badr Albusaidi – بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) April 26, 2026

US pressure remains in place

US Central Command said American forces were continuing restrictions on Iranian ports, aimed at preventing vessels from entering or leaving.

It added that 38 ships had been instructed to turn back and return to port.

Also Read Iran FM Araghchi back in Islamabad after Oman visit amid US talks efforts

Oil jumps as talks stall

Oil prices rose sharply after attempts to revive peace talks over the Iran war failed to gain momentum, while the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed.

Brent crude climbed as much as 2.5 percent to USD 107.97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near USD 96.

Markets have been shaken by continued disruption in the Middle East, with concerns growing over tighter supplies and wider economic fallout.

Lebanon ceasefire faces strain

In Lebanon, Hezbollah warned against involving Lebanese state institutions in the wider conflict.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said one soldier was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon on Sunday despite a separate ceasefire that has been in place since mid-April.

The soldier was identified as Idan Fooks, 19, while several others were reported injured.

Israel has continued strikes in southern Lebanon, saying it retains the right to act against planned or imminent threats under the terms of the truce.