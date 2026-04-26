Iran FM Araghchi back in Islamabad after Oman visit amid US talks efforts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi returned to Islamabad on Sunday, April 26, after a visit to Oman, according to Reuters citing Iranian state media, as diplomatic activity continued over possible talks involving the United States (US).

Araghchi had left Pakistan’s capital on Saturday, April 25, creating uncertainty over an expected second round of discussions. State media later said he came back to Islamabad before heading onward to Moscow.

Before departing, he said on X that he had shared Tehran’s position on a “workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran” with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior Pakistani officials.

The developments followed US President Donald Trump saying he had cancelled a planned visit by American envoys to Pakistan, adding fresh uncertainty to diplomatic contacts.

Araghchi later said he had “yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy”, underlining Tehran’s cautious stance.

Pakistan has maintained contact with both sides in recent days, seeking to support dialogue and prevent a broader regional escalation.

Pakistan passed Tehran messages to US

Iranian media said Abbas Araghchi used channels through Pakistan to send messages to the United States outlining Tehran’s red lines.

Fars News Agency said the issues included nuclear matters and the Strait of Hormuz, adding the communication was not part of negotiations but meant to clarify the regional situation.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war status

A ɓ Iranian lawmaker has said the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war conditionn, citing continued shipping restrictions and a US naval blockade on Iran’s portsĝb.y2pp3qÿþnn̈

“We will never restore the Strait to its previous situation,” Ali Nikzad told Mehr News Agency.

Iran has maintained control measures in the strategic waterway since the conflict with the US and Israel began on February 28, disrupting global energy supplies. Talks held in Islamabad two weeks ago failed to produce a deal.t

Israel sent Iron Dome system to UAE during Iran war: Reportg

Axios reported that Israel secretly deployed an Iron Dome battery and troops to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the early phase of the war with Iran, which would be the system’s first overseas deployment if confirmed.

The report said the move followed heavy Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE, prompting Abu Dhabi to seek urgent allied support.

Iron Dome missile defence system stationed near Sderot on October 12, 2023. Photo: AFP

Israeli officials cited by Axios said the system intercepted dozens of threats, while Israeli warplanes struck missile sites in southern Iran.

Araghchi, Saudi minister hold call on regional tensions

Abbas Araghchi spoke by telephone with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to review recent regional and diplomatic developments, according to a statement posted on Araghchi’s Telegram channel.

The statement said the Iranian minister discussed the current situation, with particular focus on ceasefire-related developments.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: SPA

He also updated the Saudi side on Tehran’s latest diplomatic efforts intended to stop the war and lower tensions across the region.

Trump says Iran free to approach US for negotiations

US President Donald Trump said Iran could initiate contact with Washington if it wanted discussions aimed at ending the conflict between the two nations.

Speaking to Fox News programme The Sunday Briefing, Trump said Tehran had the option of sending representatives or using secure lines of communication to open talks.

He said he expected the war to conclude soon and expressed confidence that the United States would prevail.

Trump added that some Iranian officials involved in the current situation appeared reasonable, while others did not, saying he hoped Tehran would make prudent decisions.

Araghchi visit not linked to nuclear issue

Abbas Araghchi’s latest trip to Islamabad is unrelated to any nuclear negotiations, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency said.

The foreign minister returned to Pakistan after weekend meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials, where he discussed what he called a practical framework to help end the war.

According to Tasnim, Araghchi came back to continue diplomatic consultations, stressing that the talks were separate from the nuclear file.

Iran commander says allies stand united in Lebanon war

Esmail Qaani, head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, said cohesion across the so-called “Resistance Front” was stronger than ever, as fighting continued in Lebanon.

In remarks reported by Tasnim News Agency, Qaani said the immediate focus was on supporting Hezbollah and other allied groups.

He also said Israel had failed to achieve its objectives in previous wars, adding that developments in southern Lebanon reflected what he described as a continuation of that pattern.

Lebanon casualty toll rises amid renewed fighting

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that since March 2, when open war resumed between Israel and Hezbollah, at least 2,509 people have been killed and 7,755 others wounded in Israeli strikes, according to Al Jazeera.

Fresh strikes reported across southern Lebanon

Multiple strikes were reported in southern Lebanon during the past hour, according to the National News Agency, as cross-border tensions remained high.

State media said one person was killed and three others were wounded after an attack on Qalawiya. It added that homes were demolished in the area between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil.

In separate incidents, warplanes struck the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while another bombardment hit a roundabout in Kafr Tibnit. Casualties were reported in the latter strike, but no confirmed toll was immediately available.