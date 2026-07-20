Iran-US war: 10-day pause proposed to revive interim deal

Mediators have presented Iran with a proposal for a 10-day pause in the war with the United States to create space for reviving an interim agreement reached last month, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a senior Iranian official.

The proposal comes as fighting between the two countries intensifies, with both sides continuing military operations despite renewed diplomatic efforts.

US military highlights readiness in Middle East

Amid the escalating conflict with Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) highlighted the operational readiness of American forces deployed across the Middle East.

In a post on X on Monday, CENTCOM said US Marines had replaced the transmission on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) vehicle while deployed in the region.

“American military logisticians and sustainers across CENTCOM remain at the top of their game, helping keep the world’s most professional and lethal fighting force ready,” the command said.

U.S. Marines change the transmission on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle while deployed to the Middle East. American military logisticians and sustainers across CENTCOM remain at the top of their game, helping keep the world's most professional and lethal fighting… pic.twitter.com/2vsqQvh94r — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 20, 2026

Iran says diplomacy remains active

Iran said diplomatic exchanges with the United States are continuing through international mediators even as the conflict escalates.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said mediators had conveyed proposals to Tehran in recent days aimed at preventing further escalation, although he declined to reveal their details.

“The fact that mediators are active and trying to prevent an escalation of tensions is clear,” Baghaei said, adding that Iran had received the proposals.

Also Read Iran warns no oil through Hormuz as US ends 9th night of strikes

He stressed that diplomacy and military action were not mutually exclusive, rejecting suggestions that Tehran had to choose between negotiations and defence.

“Negotiation and defence both have their own path,” he said, adding that Iran’s diplomats and armed forces were working towards the same objective of safeguarding the country’s national interests.

Baghaei also said Iran had suspended implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after accusing Washington of failing to honour its commitments. He maintained that the 14-clause agreement contained “no ambiguity” and insisted the United States had “no excuse” to violate its provisions.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei reiterated that Iran remained responsible for managing the strategic waterway in consultation with Oman and neighbouring countries. He warned that Tehran would not allow the route to be exploited against its security or national interests.

JUST IN: Iran's FM Spox. Esmail Baghaei:



“Even without relying on Article 5 of the memorandum of understanding, Iran, as the coastal state bordering the Strait of Hormuz, possesses legal and sovereign rights over the strait.



The experience of military attacks by the United… pic.twitter.com/4uspOG6jNt — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 20, 2026

Pezeshkian defends Iran’s position

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran had not relinquished any of its rights, interests or principles under the MoU, insisting that the agreement largely favoured Tehran rather than Washington.

Rejecting suggestions that military pressure had forced Iran to compromise, he said the conflict was “not just about missiles” and argued that Iran’s adversaries had realised they could not force the country into surrender through military action.

Describing the confrontation as a “full-scale war”, Pezeshkian called for national unity and decisions based on collective wisdom, warning that economic pressure could undermine the country’s military achievements and social resilience.

Masoud Pezeshkian

US strikes Bushehr as Iran retaliates

The latest escalation saw the United States strike several locations in Bushehr, southern Iran, including areas in the city that hosts the country’s only civilian nuclear power plant, according to Iranian state media.

Iran responded with attacks across the Gulf region. Explosions were reported in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, after air raid sirens sounded. Bahrain later said Iranian drones had targeted the kingdom’s civil air navigation systems but confirmed that flight operations remained unaffected.

Iran also launched attacks targeting other Gulf states, including Kuwait, as the regional conflict widened.

The US military identified two soldiers killed in an Iranian attack on Jordan as 1st Lt Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Hawaii, and Pvt Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Texas.

Bahrain activates emergency sirens

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior activated emergency alarm sirens on Monday and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location as regional tensions escalated.

In a post on X, the ministry advised the public to follow updates through official channels and comply with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

تم إطلاق صافرة الإنذار، نرجو من المواطنين والمقيمين الهدوء والتوجه لأقرب مكان آمن ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 20, 2026

Strait of Hormuz tensions deepen

Iran renewed warnings over the Strait of Hormuz, saying it would not allow the strategic shipping lane to be used to threaten the country’s security.

An Iranian military spokesperson said no country would be allowed to transport military equipment through the waterway for use against Iran. He warned that states cooperating with the United States against Tehran could face difficulties using the strait if tensions continued.

Cargo vessels sail through the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Musandam, Oman, on June 18, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

Ghalibaf accuses US of double standards

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East while claiming it sought to end the conflict.

Writing on X, Ghalibaf said Iran had become fully aware of what he described as American “games” and had prepared accordingly. He added that actions, rather than public statements, would determine whether the United States genuinely intended to reduce tensions.

آمریکایی‌ها مدام تجهیزات نظامی جدید به منطقه می‌آورند و ادعا می‌کنند دنبال توقف جنگند. روی هوش ما اندازهٔ آی کیوی مختصر خودشان حساب کرده‌اند.

ما در شناخت این آمریکایی‌بازی‌ها به مرحلهٔ استاد تمامی رسیده‌ایم و بر این اساس آماده شده‌ایم. اقدامات باید مؤید ادعاها باشد نه ناقض آن‌ها. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) July 20, 2026

Trump claims Iran has been weakened

US President Donald Trump said Iran had been “very, very badly damaged” during the conflict and claimed the country had lost most of its military capability apart from limited missile, drone and manufacturing capacity.

Trump also asserted that the United States controlled the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran “doesn’t control anything”, while adding, “We’ll see what happens.”

Energy infrastructure hit by strikes

Iran said recent US attacks caused significant damage to parts of its energy and water infrastructure, particularly in the country’s south.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said the strikes disrupted electricity supplies and that authorities were working to restore power within the next five weeks. He said electricity saved through conservation measures would be redirected to affected southern provinces while repair work continued.

Separately, executive deputy to the president Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah said attacks on Iran’s energy facilities had reduced natural gas production by about 230 million cubic metres per day since the conflict began in late February. He said the government expects to restore around 100 million cubic metres of daily production in the coming months to ease pressure on the country’s energy sector.

Ghaempanah added that rising summer demand had worsened electricity shortages and said the government was expanding solar power generation while promoting energy conservation to stabilise supplies for households, industries and petrochemical plants.

Tehran warns over Kharg Island

Iran warned the United States against any attempt to seize Kharg Island, the country’s main oil export terminal located off the coast of Bushehr province.

Baghaei said Washington would face “the consequences of any adventure” targeting the strategic island, adding that Iranian forces were prepared to respond to any ground incursion.

Iran seeks IAEA condemnation

Tehran called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to condemn what it described as US strikes on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is under construction in south-west Iran.

Baghaei urged the UN nuclear watchdog and its Director General to clearly condemn the attacks, accusing the United States of targeting a civilian nuclear facility.

Kuwait intercepts Iranian missile and drone attacks

Kuwait’s armed forces said the country’s air defence systems were responding to Iranian missile and drone attacks on Monday, urging residents to remain calm and follow official safety instructions.

In a statement posted on X, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said any explosions heard across the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting incoming hostile targets.

“The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks,” the statement said.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية ، إثر العدوان الإيراني الاثم.



تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.



يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن… pic.twitter.com/jwLdPMkFge — KUWAIT ARMY – الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 20, 2026

Regional security concerns grow

South Korea urged its citizens to leave the Middle East unless travel was essential, citing the worsening security situation. Seoul also advised Korean vessels operating in the Red Sea to remain on high alert because of increasing maritime risks.

Bahrain’s Defence Force said it had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks and confirmed that its military remained on high alert to protect the kingdom. Earlier, Bahrain’s civil aviation authority said Iranian drones had targeted the country’s air navigation systems, although air traffic continued without disruption.

US launches Lebanon security initiative

The US State Department announced the launch of three pilot security zones in the southern Lebanese towns of Frun, Sarifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiya under understandings reached between Lebanon and Israel. The initiative is being supervised by the Special Military Coordination Group for Lebanon.

Pentagon weighs wider operations

The Washington Post, citing a US official, reported that Washington was preparing for broader military operations against Iran while increasing the deployment of aircraft to the region.

The report said any expansion could be constrained by dwindling stocks of air defence systems and long-range munitions, with the official expressing concern that the White House underestimated those limitations.

Netanyahu convenes security meeting

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to hold a security meeting on Monday evening to assess the latest developments following the renewed escalation with Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran warns against US ground incursion

A deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ ground forces warned that any American ground incursion into Iran would be repelled immediately.

The warning came as Iranian military officials reiterated that countries assisting the United States or allowing their territories or waterways to be used against Iran would face consequences.