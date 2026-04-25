Iran war: Tehran’s top diplomat in Islamabad, US envoys on way

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran entered its 18th day on Saturday, April 25, as Pakistan became the focus of renewed diplomacy, hosting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad for talks with senior officials.

The White House said US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were also travelling to the Pakistani capital for discussions linked to de-escalation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Vice President JD Vance could travel later if required.

She said President Donald Trump had sent the envoys to hear the Iranians out, adding that Washington had seen progress from Tehran in recent days.

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran oil network

The United States announced new sanctions targeting Iran’s oil trade network in China, stepping up economic pressure on Tehran.

State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the Treasury Department had sanctioned a major independent Chinese refinery along with nearly 40 additional targets, including vessels and their owners or managers.

He said the entities acted as key lifelines for Iran’s oil exports.

Pigott added that the measures were intended to cut revenue streams used to fund what Washington described as destabilising activities across the Middle East.

He said the administration’s maximum pressure campaign would continue to hold Tehran accountable for regional aggression and threats to American interests.

Talks in Islamabad

Iran said no direct meeting was planned with US officials in Islamabad.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Pakistan would instead be briefed on Tehran’s position. He added that Araghchi would meet Pakistani officials as part of mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.



No meeting… pic.twitter.com/1vP51xIoep — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 24, 2026

Ibrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, said the visit had no connection to nuclear negotiations and described the issue as one of Tehran’s key red lines.

The Washington Post reported that JD Vance was not sent because diplomatic protocol usually requires the vice president to engage with counterparts of similar rank. It added that his absence could also reduce political fallout if talks failed.

Iran condemns US seizure of vessel

Iran’s mission to the United Nations called for the United States to be held accountable over what it described as the “illegal seizure” of an Iranian commercial vessel last week.

In a statement posted on X, the mission said the ship, identified as Toska, had been targeted in a move it called coercive and unlawful.

It said the action endangered lives, undermined freedom of navigation and placed vulnerable patients at serious risk.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable,” the statement added.

Trump says Iran may make offer

Trump told Reuters on Friday that Iran was expected to make an offer intended to meet American demands.

“They will make an offer and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Iranian media outlets reported that Tehran had so far rejected US requests for negotiations, saying Washington’s demands were excessive.

US freezes Iranian-linked assets

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States had frozen USD 344 million in digital assets linked to Iran.

He said sanctions had also been imposed on several digital wallets and added that Washington would continue targeting Iran’s ability to move funds.

Bessent also ruled out renewing waivers previously granted for Iranian and Russian oil exports.

Under Economic Fury, @USTreasury will continue to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds.



Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is sanctioning multiple wallets tied to Iran — resulting in the freeze of $344 million in… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 24, 2026

CNN reported that US military officials were preparing contingency plans in case the ceasefire collapses, including strikes on Iranian maritime assets used to control the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters.

Hormuz disruption affects shipping

The Associated Press reported that companies had paid up to $4 million for last-minute transit slots through the Panama Canal as vessels sought alternatives to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Demand for priority passage has risen sharply in recent weeks, according to the report.

Map highlighting the strategic Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Gulf. Photo: Bloomberg

A European summit in Nicosia ended after two days of talks on the Middle East conflict and its wider economic impact.

Participants called for the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and welcomed the continuation of the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.

US destroyer intercepts vessel

US Central Command said the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepted an Iranian-flagged vessel on Thursday that was attempting to sail to a port in Iran.

It said the operation formed part of the blockade of Iranian ports.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail to a port in Iran, April 24. pic.twitter.com/XsGg65nXt2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 25, 2026

Israeli strikes and Hezbollah attacks

Despite the broader ceasefire, hostilities persisted along the Lebanese front.

Lebanon’s health ministry said six people were killed and two injured in Israeli air strikes on Friday.

Israeli attacks were also reported in Deir Amas, Qounine and residential districts of Bint Jbeil.

Hezbollah said it launched five attacks against Israeli targets in southern Lebanon, including military vehicles, troop positions and an armoured personnel carrier in Ramyah.

The group also claimed it shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over Tyre.

Israel’s military said six Hezbollah fighters were killed during clashes in Bint Jbeil and said no Israeli troops were injured.

Netanyahu speaks of peace push

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a process had begun towards what he called historic peace between Israel and Lebanon, while accusing Hezbollah of trying to derail it.

He said Israel would maintain military freedom of action and continue operations to secure northern communities.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said his country would not be used as a bargaining chip in regional conflicts and would negotiate only in defence of its own interests.

Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, urged Lebanese authorities to withdraw from what he described as direct negotiations.

Israel’s Channel 15 reported that military officials had recommended widening attacks inside Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain condemn drone attack

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia condemned drone attacks launched from Iraq against Kuwaiti border posts.

Both countries expressed support for Kuwait and called on Iraqi authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

Kuwait’s army said two northern border posts were hit, causing damage but no casualties.

Journalist released in Kuwait

An American-Kuwaiti journalist was released after several weeks in detention in Kuwait during a crackdown linked to coverage of the US-Iran conflict.

US officials said Ahmed Shihab-Eldin had left the country safely after all charges were dropped.

Journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin. Photo: Getty Images

He had been arrested on March 3 and accused of spreading false information and harming national security.

Asim Munir in spotlight

Field Marshal Asim Munir remained under close attention as Pakistan hosted the latest diplomatic push.

He has emerged as one of the country’s most powerful military figures in recent years and is now central to Islamabad’s regional role.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

UK plans move against Iran Revolutionary Guards

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to bring forward legislation within weeks that could allow Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to be proscribed, according to a report published on Friday.

Starmer made the remarks to the Jewish Chronicle during a visit to a London synagogue that was targeted in an arson attack nearly a week ago.

Asked about the possibility of banning the Guards, Starmer said new legislation was needed to take the necessary measures and would be introduced as soon as possible.

The development follows the European Union’s decision in January to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation after a deadly crackdown on mass protests.