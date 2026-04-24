‘Ball is in Iran’s court’: US urges Tehran to act before time runs out

The United States (US) stepped up pressure on Iran on Friday, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth saying Tehran had a limited opportunity to reach an agreement and that the next move rested with the Iranian leadership.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Hegseth said Iran had a “historic opportunity” to make a serious deal before time runs out.

“The ball is in Iran’s court,” he said, adding that any agreement would require Tehran to abandon nuclear weapons ambitions in a meaningful and verifiable manner.

He also said Washington was not rushing negotiations and remained prepared to continue pressure on Tehran.

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India evacuates over 2,400 citizens from Iran region

India on Friday said more than 2,400 of its citizens had been safely evacuated from Iran and the wider region amid continuing tensions in West Asia.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation in Iran remained serious despite the current ceasefire.

“In Iran and the region, the situation has remained serious. Through the efforts of the Embassy in Tehran, more than 2,400 Indian citizens were safely evacuated and brought home,” he said during a media briefing.

Jaiswal said Indian diplomats in Tehran continued to assist nationals still in the country, praising embassy staff for working under difficult conditions.

US deploys third aircraft carrier to Middle East

S Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said another aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Middle East, marking the first time since 2003 that three US carriers are opn̈njerating in the region simultaneously.

Hegseth said the move represented a major projection of American military power amid heightened tensions.

The deployment includes around 200 fighter aircraft as well as accompanying naval flotillas, significantly expanding the US military presence in the region.

US-sanctioned tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz: Report

Another US-sanctioned supertanker has crossed the Strait of Hormuz despite Washington’s claims of enforcing a naval blockade, according to Iran’s Tasnim News agency.

Citing maritime tracking data, the report said the vessel Kuba, formerly known as Yuri and sailing under the flag of Curaçao, recently passed through the waterway.

Tasnim said the tanker later anchored east of Larak Island.

Hormuz blockade remains in force

Hegseth said the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would continue for as long as necessary, despite Iranian demands for restrictions to be lifted before talks resume.

He said 34 vessels had been redirected since operations began on April 13. US Central Command later confirmed the figure, saying enforcement against ships entering or leaving Iranian ports was ongoing.

Indian ships pass Strait of Hormuz

He also warned that any Iranian attempt to lay mines in the waterway would breach the ceasefire.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying a major share of global oil exports.

Europe urged to do more

The Pentagon chief called on European allies to take a larger role in protecting Gulf shipping routes, saying they depended more heavily on the passage than the US.

He added that countries benefiting from US security support should contribute more to joint operations.

Tehran airport restores Muscat, Istanbul routes

Iran will resume flights from Imam Khomeini International Airport to Muscat and Istanbul on Sunday, according to Tasnim news agency.

Authorities began restoring services in stages from April 18, starting in eastern regions before expanding to major airports.Imam Khomeini Airport was reopened on April 20.

Iran FM to visit Pakistan, Oman and Russia

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow as part of a regional diplomatic tour.

Tehran said the trip would focus on bilateral relations, regional developments and the latest war situation.

Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow.



Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.



Our neighbors are our priority. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 24, 2026

Trump sends Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan

CNN reported that Donald Trump is sending envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Araghchi.

The reported move signals a parallel diplomatic channel as tensions continue.

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Guyana says seized tanker falsely used its flag

Guyana said on Thursday that a tanker seized by the US in Asia for allegedly carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil had been fraudulently flying the country’s flag.

The statement was issued by Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department, which said the vessel had previously operated under the name Phonix, matching details cited earlier by the US Treasury.

“This ship is not registered in Guyana; thus, the registration is false and fraudulent,” the department said.

It added that while the vessel’s name had changed, its International Maritime Organization number remained listed in global shipping databases as Phonix.

Authorities said there was no record of the tanker or its current name in Guyana’s official registry.

Tehran shifts stance on negotiations

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said any future discussions with the United States should focus on ending the war while protecting Iran’s interests and demands.

He added that the nuclear issue could no longer remain the sole focus of negotiations.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei. Photo: Xinhua

India reviews Chabahar stake

India is considering options regarding its stake in Chabahar Port, according to Bloomberg.

New Delhi is reported to be holding separate talks with Washington and Tehran over its USD 120 million investment. India is not expected to fully withdraw but may temporarily transfer its stake to an Iranian entity.

Chabahar port project (Photo: X)

Lebanon toll rises

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 2,491 people had been killed and 7,719 wounded since fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalated on March 2.

UN peacekeeper dies

UNIFIL said Indonesian soldier Corporal Rico Pramudia had died in hospital after being critically injured in an explosion at his base in Adchit Al Qusayr last month.

Six UN peacekeepers have now been killed in the conflict.

Statement on the passing of an Indonesian peacekeeper injured last month:



UNIFIL deplores the passing today of Corporal Rico Pramudia, who was critically injured following a projectile explosion in his base in Adchit Al Qusayr on the night of 29 March. pic.twitter.com/YPJcR7XhBr — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) April 24, 2026

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire extension

Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad said the group retained the right to respond to Israeli attacks on Lebanese targets.

He described the latest ceasefire extension as “meaningless” because of what he called continuing Israeli hostile acts.