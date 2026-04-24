Trump extends Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by three weeks

The ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran entered its 17th day on Friday, April 24, as President Donald Trump announced a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon after hosting senior officials from both countries at the White House.

The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire had been set to expire on April 26. If implemented as announced, the truce will now remain in effect until May 17.

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According to Trump, the Oval Office meeting was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, and high-ranking Israeli and Lebanese representatives.

“The meeting went very well. The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump post on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension

He also said he looked forward to hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the near future.

Before the truce was reached last week, nearly 2,300 people had been killed in Lebanon and 13 in Israel, according to earlier reports.

Although violence has sharply declined since the ceasefire began, tensions remain high. Hours before Trump’s announcement, Israeli forces and Hezbollah exchanged fire in southern Lebanon, highlighting the fragility of the agreement.

Iran lawmaker calls US talks in Pakistan a mistake

Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said negotiations held with the United States in Pakistan were a mistake.

In remarks shared from an interview with SNN TV, Nabavian described discussing Iran’s nuclear issue in Pakistan as a “strategic mistake”. In a post on X, he said placing the nuclear issue on the negotiating table in Pakistan had been an error.

Trump says ‘don’t rush me’ on Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump said he would not set any deadline for ending the conflict with Iran, telling reporters “don’t rush me” as negotiations continue.

Trump claimed Iran’s military and economic position had been severely weakened and said he was in no hurry to conclude talks. He also reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

US offers USD 10 million reward for Iraq militia leader

The United States has announced a USD 10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Hashim Finyan Rahim al-Saraji, leader and secretary-general of Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), an Iran-aligned armed group in Iraq.

The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme accused the group of killing Iraqi civilians and carrying out attacks on US diplomatic facilities and personnel in Iraq and Syria. It said those providing information could be eligible for relocation and a financial reward.

Small drones trigger Tehran air defences

Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported that the presence of small drones triggered air defence systems in Tehran earlier on Thursday.

The report followed accounts from several Iranian media outlets that air defence fire could be heard across the capital. It remains unclear who launched the drones or whether any damage was caused.

Israeli UN envoy doubts ceasefire

Israeli UN envoy Danny Danon said he was not 100 percent certain the newly extended Lebanon-Israel ceasefire would hold, warning that continued clashes could threaten the agreement.

He blamed Hezbollah for trying to sabotage the truce through rocket fire and said Lebanon’s military must enforce the ceasefire on the ground.

Italy rejects suggestion to replace Iran at 2026 World Cup

Italian sports officials have rejected suggestions that four-time champions Italy could replace Iran at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup after a proposal was reportedly floated by a Trump administration official.

The Financial Times reported that Paolo Zampolli, the US special envoy for global partnerships, raised the idea with President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Officials in Rome dismissed the proposal, stressing that World Cup qualification must be earned on merit, while Iran remains scheduled to participate in the tournament.