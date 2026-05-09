Iran warns Bahrain, others over Hormuz access ‘forever’

Iran has warned Bahrain and other regional governments against backing a US-supported resolution concerning the Strait of Hormuz, threatening “severe consequences” and warning they could lose access to the strategic waterway “forever”.

On Saturday, May 9, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the national security and foreign policy committee in the Iranian parliament, issued the warning in a post on X amid escalating tensions linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

“We warn governments, including microstates like Bahrain, that siding with the U.S.-backed resolution will bring severe consequences. Do not close the doors of the Strait of Hormuz to yourselves forever,” Azizi wrote.

We warn governments, including microstates like Bahrain, that siding with the U.S.-backed resolution will bring severe consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital lifeline; do not risk closing it on yourselves FOREVER. — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) May 9, 2026

US revises UN resolution on Iran

The warning came after the United States revised its proposed UN Security Council resolution on Iran by removing a clause invoking Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which could have paved the way for sanctions or military action.

However, the revised draft still retains language warning Tehran that the council could consider “effective measures”, including sanctions, if Iran fails to comply. The proposal also reaffirms the right of member states to defend vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait expresses solidarity with Bahrain

Kuwait expressed solidarity with Bahrain after Manama announced the arrest of 41 individuals allegedly linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry commended what it described as the “efficiency” and vigilance of Bahrain’s security apparatus in confronting alleged plots linked to Iranian groups.

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Strait of Hormuz shipping disruption deepens

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz remained severely disrupted as fears over regional escalation deepened.

According to reports citing Marine Traffic data, no ships passed through the waterway during the previous 24 hours, compared to a normal daily average of more than 130 vessels before the conflict.

The disruption heightened concerns over global energy markets and international trade routes.

US naval blockade against Iran continues

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled four ships since April 13 as part of an ongoing naval blockade against Iranian ports.

The latest incident involved the Iranian-flagged oil tankers M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda in the Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM said a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from USS George H.W. Bush disabled both tankers after they allegedly attempted to enter an Iranian port despite blockade measures.

The U.S. Naval blockade against Iran continues be to fully enforced. As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled 4 since April 13 to prevent the ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/mFmipUptgM — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 9, 2026

The US military later released images of an F-16 fighter jet operating over the Middle East, saying American forces remained “mission ready” during the ongoing tensions.

Iran denies reports of missing people after US attack

An Iranian official denied reports published by state-linked media claiming several people were missing after an alleged US attack on Iranian fishing and cargo vessels near the Persian Gulf.

The reports emerged after Mehr news agency quoted Bandar-e-Lengeh governor Fawad Moradzadeh regarding an alleged strike by American warplanes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran awaits response to ceasefire proposal

A fragile calm appeared to return to the Strait of Hormuz after days of military flare-ups, while the United States awaited Iran’s response to a proposal aimed at formally ending the conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expected Tehran’s response “within hours”, though no official reply had been issued by Saturday.

The proposal is aimed at opening negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme and broader regional disputes.

Iran accuses US of “reckless military adventure”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of choosing a “reckless military adventure” whenever diplomatic solutions were possible.

Araghchi said Iranians would “never bow to pressure” following renewed tensions involving Iranian and American vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah drone attacks

The Israeli military confirmed that several explosive drones launched from Lebanon landed inside Israeli territory near the border.

Three Israeli reservists were wounded in one of the attacks, including one soldier reported to be in serious condition.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said it intercepted several projectiles launched by Hezbollah towards Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon.

In a separate incident, the Israeli military said another explosive drone launched from Lebanon was found near the frontier without causing casualties or damage.

Israeli strikes kill at least 18 people in Lebanon

Lebanese authorities said at least 18 people were killed in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday, including children.

Among the casualties were a Syrian man and his 12-year-old daughter killed in Nahiteih, while additional deaths were reported in Nahrain, Saadiyat, Haboush and Saksakiyeh.

Lebanese state media separately reported that seven people, including a young girl, were killed in another strike in southern Lebanon.

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Israel orders evacuations in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military issued forced displacement orders for residents of nine towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

The evacuation warning covered Tayr Debba, Al-Abbasiyeh, Burj Rahhal, Maroub, Barish, Arzun, Jennata, Al-Zrariyeh and Ain Baal.

Israel warned it would soon act “forcefully” against Hezbollah positions in those areas.

Qatar urges US and Iran to de-escalate

Qatar called on both Tehran and Washington to respond positively to mediation efforts aimed at preventing renewed escalation in the region.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed the crisis with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, stressing the need for dialogue and a long-term agreement.

Germany reaffirms support for NATO

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Europe remained committed to NATO despite growing tensions involving the Trump administration.

“We are really willing to keep this alliance alive for the future,” Merz said, adding that the international community remained focused on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

UK deploys HMS Dragon to West Asia

The United Kingdom announced it would deploy HMS Dragon to West Asia ahead of a proposed multinational mission aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain’s defence ministry said the mission, jointly led by the UK and France, would help restore trade flows and support maritime security once conditions stabilise.

The ministry added that HMS Dragon would also support mine-clearance operations after hostilities end.

Caspian Sea becomes key Iran supply route

The Caspian Sea has emerged as a critical trade and military supply route for Iran as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue.

Reports said Russia has been shipping commercial goods and drone components to Iran through the landlocked waterway, helping Tehran replenish military supplies and sustain imports.

Iran confirms participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran’s football federation confirmed the national team would participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

However, the federation demanded guarantees regarding visas, security arrangements, accommodation and respect for Iran’s flag and national anthem amid the ongoing conflict.

The issue gained attention after Canada denied entry last month to the federation’s chief because of alleged links to the IRGC.

Iran internet blackout enters 11th week

Internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks said Iran’s near-total internet blackout imposed by authorities had entered its 11th week.

The organisation said the restrictions had severely disrupted communications, businesses and daily life across the country.