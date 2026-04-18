Iran warns Strait of Hormuz could close as US talks expected in Islamabad

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2026 7:40 am IST
Map showing Iran's proximity to the Strait of Hormuz and key locations in the region.
Map showing the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Getty Images

The ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran entered its eleventh day on Saturday, April 18, even as tensions persisted over the strategic Strait of Hormuz and preparations intensified for a fresh round of negotiations in Pakistan.

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Talks set for Islamabad

A new round of US–Iran negotiations is expected to take place in Islamabad on Monday, April 20, with delegations from both sides likely to arrive on Sunday, April 19, according to Iranian officials. The talks follow earlier high-level discussions in Pakistan that ended without a breakthrough but kept diplomatic channels open.

US officials, however, indicated that while Monday is the earliest possible date, final details regarding timing and participation remain undecided.

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Iran issues Hormuz warning

Despite signs of de-escalation, Tehran warned it could again restrict access to the Strait of Hormuz if Washington maintains its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks as “false”, asserting that decisions regarding the vital waterway would be enforced “on the ground, not on social media”.

The warning comes amid a fragile reopening of the strait, a key global energy route through which around a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

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Trump said on Friday, April 17, that the US blockade would be lifted once an agreement is reached, expressing confidence that a deal with Iran is “close”. He also suggested that any agreement could involve US oversight of Iran’s nuclear material, a proposal Tehran is likely to reject.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2026 7:40 am IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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