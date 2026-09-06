Iran warns US of faster, more painful response to new attacks

Warning follows US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers

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Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf speaking with an Iranian flag in the background.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned the United States on Sunday, September 6, that any further attack on Iran’s interests would bring a faster, heavier and more painful response, saying the rules of the conflict had changed.

“The Americans must have understood that the era of ‘proportional responses’ is over,” Ghalibaf said.

“Our strikes on the aggressors’ bases in recent operations were only the beginning. If they have not understood this by now, they must do so before it is too late: the rules of the game have changed.”

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“From now on, any aggression against Iran’s interests will receive a faster, heavier and more painful response,” he added.

Ghalibaf also accused US leaders of using artificial intelligence to create misleading images and videos about the conflict, while claiming Iranian attacks had caused significant damage to American military bases.

The remarks appeared to refer to an AI-generated video recently shared by US President Donald Trump, which claimed that Kharg Island, a key centre for Iran’s oil production and exports, had been “shattered into pieces”.

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He also addressed the economic strain facing Iran, pointing to inflation and exchange-rate volatility, and urged greater reliance on domestic production to counter the impact of sanctions on supply chains and the energy sector.

His warning followed US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers a day earlier, after Iranian missile attacks on two US Navy warships. US Central Command said the operation was designed to raise the economic cost for Tehran in response to the attacks on its vessels.

The incident was the latest flare-up in a war that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran. A ceasefire announced in June was followed by intermittent hostilities, which intensified again last week after about a month of relative calm, while diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remained stalled.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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