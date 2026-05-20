Iran warns war will spread ‘far beyond region’ if US resumes attacks

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned on Wednesday, May 20, that any renewed military action by the United States or Israel would trigger a wider conflict extending beyond the Middle East, as tensions continued to rise across the Gulf.

In a statement published by Sepah News, the Guards accused the “American-Zionist enemy” of returning to threats despite what it described as “strategic losses”.

“If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region,” the statement said, warning of “devastating blows”.

The Guards also said Iran had not yet used its full military capabilities and declared that its strength would be demonstrated “on the battlefield”.

Trump keeps strike option open

US President Donald Trump said a possible military strike on Iran was currently “on hold” but stressed that preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons remained Washington’s “bottom line”.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the US military was “locked and loaded” and indicated he could make a final decision within days if negotiations failed to progress.

“We may have to hit them one more time,” Trump said while defending the conflict as “absolutely the right thing to do”.

He also acknowledged the economic impact of the crisis on Americans.

Vance rejects ‘eternal war’

US Vice President J D Vance defended the administration’s Iran policy amid increasing pressure in Congress over presidential war powers.

“This is not an eternal war. We will accomplish our mission and return home,” Vance said, adding that any escalation would be aimed at protecting long-term US security interests.

US Vice President JD Vance attends an event.

US imposes new sanctions on Iran

The Trump administration announced fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s financial and shipping sectors.

The US Treasury Department said the measures targeted Amin Exchange, also known as Ebrahimi and Associates Partnership Company, accusing it of facilitating transactions for Iranian banks through front companies in the UAE, Türkiye and Hong Kong.

Washington also imposed sanctions on 19 vessels allegedly linked to Iranian petroleum and petrochemical exports.

Xi and Putin call for ceasefire

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for restraint during talks in Beijing focused on the Iran-Israel conflict.

Xi said a “comprehensive ceasefire is of utmost urgency” and warned that renewed hostilities would be “inadvisable”.

Putin described Russia-China ties as being at an “unprecedented level” and highlighted strong trade and energy cooperation between the two countries.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during talks in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Tankers cross Hormuz

South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun confirmed that a South Korean-operated tanker carrying two million barrels of crude oil crossed the Strait of Hormuz after consultations with Iranian authorities.

Cho said the vessel moved through the waterway “very cautiously”, becoming the first South Korean-managed ship to transit the route since the conflict escalated.

An oil tanker passes through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the Gulf region. Photo: Reuters

Shipping data also showed that three giant oil tankers carrying six million barrels of crude crossed the strait on Wednesday, including Chinese vessels that had remained in the Gulf for more than two months.

UK warns of food crisis

Britain warned that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global food crisis.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stressed the importance of allowing fertiliser shipments to continue moving freely through the strategic waterway.

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France monitors Hormuz mines reports

France said it had no confirmation that naval mines had been placed in the Strait of Hormuz despite reports suggesting explosive devices had been identified in the area.

Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin said French authorities were nevertheless preparing for possible mine-clearing operations if required.

NATO weighs Hormuz role

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich said any alliance mission in the Strait of Hormuz would depend on political approval from member states.

He said decisions regarding any deployment would be taken by political leaders rather than military officials.

Trump and Netanyahu hold talks

Israeli media reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a lengthy telephone conversation overnight described as “crucial”.

Further details of the discussion were not immediately released.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon killed at least 19 people and wounded 17 others on Tuesday, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Ten people, including three children, were killed in Deir Qanoun en-Nahr in Tyre district. Fatalities were also reported in Nabatieh city and Kfar Sir.

Hezbollah drone attack wounds commander

Israeli news outlet Walla reported that the commander of Israel’s 401st Armoured Brigade was wounded along with several soldiers in a Hezbollah drone attack in southern Lebanon.

The report said the commander was conscious and in stable condition as evacuation efforts continued.

Military sources said the drone may have used fibre-optic technology and operated from a distance of up to 20 kilometres.

Sirens sound in northern Israel

Sirens sounded in Malkia in northern Israel after the military reported a suspected “hostile aircraft infiltration”.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide additional details.

Oil prices fall on diplomacy hopes

Oil prices declined after Trump said the conflict with Iran could end “very quickly”.

Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate futures both fell as markets reacted to signs of possible diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran.

Representational image of rising global oil prices amid Middle East tensions. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Israeli airline reports losses

Israel’s national airline reported a first-quarter net loss of USD 67 million as the conflict with Iran disrupted commercial flights and forced prolonged airspace closures.

The carrier said higher fuel costs and currency pressures also affected revenues, while total war-related losses reached USD 45 million.