Iran weighs latest peace proposal as US strike fears grow

Iran on Saturday, May 23, weighed a new peace proposal amid growing fears of possible fresh United States military action, , AFP reported, citing Iranian media.

Tehran also accused Washington of making “excessive demands” during ongoing negotiations.

Also Read Iran closes western airspace amid reports of possible US military action

Iranian media said leaders of the Islamic Rĥepublic were reviewing the latest diplomatic proposal as efforts continued to prevent further escalatiyÿqon in the region.

The tensions intensified after US media reports suggested Washington was considering new strikes against Iran if talks failed to make progress.

AFP graphic tracks Lebanon evacuations

A graphic shared by AFP shows Israeli military evacuation orders expanding deeper into Lebanon, forcing civilians further north as tensions continue along the border.

The graphic tracks the evacuation orders, marked by red dots, over a one-month period from late April until May 20.

AFP map tracks Israeli evacuation orders in Lebanon.

It highlights the widening scope of displacement orders across southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli military operations and regional tensions.

Iran warns US to accept demands or face ‘further losses’

Iran’s Defence Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik on Saturday warned that the United States must accept Tehran’s demands to avoid further escalation, according to Iranian state media Tasnim.

He said continued confrontation would lead to “further losses” for Washington and its allies, while urging U.S. President Donald Trump to accept Iran’s proposal to avoid additional costs for the American people and the wider international community.

Iran says 25 ships crossed Hormuz after permission

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said 25 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission from Iran over the past 24 hours, according to a report by Fars news agency.

Qatar warns against Hormuz closure

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchipport for ongoing mediation efforts aimed at securing a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, the Qatari minister urged all parties to respond positively to diplomatic efforts to help achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, Al Jazeera reported.

He also warned that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a bargaining tool would worsen the crisis and threaten the interests of countries across the region.

The minister described freedom of navigation as a “fundamental and non-negotiable principle” and called on all sides to respect international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.