Iran won’t relinquish share in disputed offshore gas field: Oil minister

Tehran: Iran will not give up its share of the Arash gas field, which is located in a neutral maritime zone between Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said.

Owji added on Sunday that Iran expects all issues pertaining to the joint field to be resolved through negotiations with Kuwait, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Known as Durra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the offshore gas field was discovered in 1967. However, its development has been delayed due to a dispute over ownership between the three countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

In March 2022, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement to jointly develop the field, but Iran has denounced the agreement as illegal and said it violated previous negotiations.

In July, Kuwait said it would commence drilling and gas production at the gas field without waiting for it to be officially demarcated with Iran.