Iran wraps up ‘large-scale’ air drill

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th July 2023 11:12 am IST
Iran wraps up 'large-scale' air drill
Representative image

Tehran: The Iranian Air Force has wrapped up a two-day “large-scale” air drill in the central province of Isfahan.

BookMyMBBS

Ninety-two aircraft, including interceptors, bombers, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as tanker and transport airplanes, were involved in the military exercise, which was codenamed the 11th Devotees of Velayat Airspace, country’s official news agency IRNA quoted Alireza Roudbari, the spokesman of the drill, as saying on  Monday.

Also Read
Turkey condemns Quran desecration in Denmark

He listed some of the “successful” operations during the drill, such as destroying mock targets using F-4 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers equipped with upgraded missiles and homegrown rockets, and smashing ground targets using Arash kamikaze drones, Xinhua news agency reported, citing IRNA.

MS Education Academy

Roudbari said psychological warfare operations and tests of “advanced” communication systems were also conducted.

The drill aims to provide “absolute protection” for Iran, enhance regional cooperation and deter the enemies, said Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief commander of the Iranian Army, on the sidelines of the drill. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th July 2023 11:12 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button