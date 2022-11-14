Iranian court issues first death sentence over anti-hijab protests

Tehran: As Iran enters its ninth week of public unrest following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian court on Sunday issued the first death sentence to a protester over participation in the anti-regime protests.

According to the judiciary’s website Mizan Online, Iranian Revolutionary Court issued a death sentence against a demonstrator who set fire to a government centre, on charges of disturbing public order and peace, and collusion to commit a crime against national security.

Five others who participated in the protests were sentenced to five to ten years in prison, accused of “collusion to commit a crime against national security and disturb public order violations”.

پنج متهم به مجازات‌های حبس از ۵ تا ۱۰ سال محکوم شده‌اند/ آرای صادره قابل اعتراض در دادگاه تجدیدنظر خواهد بود — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) November 13, 2022

The judiciary had previously announced that “more than 2,000 people have been indicted in connection with the protests,” noting that a number of them are facing charges that may lead to the death penalty.

On Friday, United Nations human rights experts called on Iran to stop bringing charges that carry the death penalty against people who participated in the protests and urged the authorities to “immediately release” those arrested on the sidelines of these movements.

Also Read Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti posts picture without headscarf in solidarity with protestors

According to the London-based Amnesty International, Iran ranks second in the world in terms of executions, which amounted to at least 314 in 2021.

Protests have erupted in Iran since September 16, following the death of Mahsa Amini, 3 days after she was arrested by the morality police for not complying with the strict rules of dress in the Islamic Republic.

On Monday, November 14, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) announced that, since September 17, 341 protesters were killed in the unrest, including 52 minors.

At least 15,820 people, including 445 students, were arrested in those protests that took place in 140 cities and towns and 138 universities.