Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti posts picture without headscarf in solidarity with protestors

Tehran: Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s most prominent actresses, posted a picture of herself on Instagram without headscarf to express her support for anti-government rallies across the country.

Alidoosti’s move comes in the wake of the ongoing protests since the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in mid-September while she was in the custody of the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the strict dress code.

In the photo, Taraneh Alidoosti held up a banner that read “Woman, Life, Freedom” in Kurdish, a common slogan in protests.

Alidoosti is one of several Iranian actresses who have removed their mandatory headscarf in protest against the religious establishment.

Iran government denounces skater who performed without headscarf

Iranian government has denounced a female skater who performed without a headscarf in Turkey.

29-year-old Niloufar Mardani, appeared without headscarf on the podium at the Istanbul women’s skating marathon on Sunday, after taking first place in the event.

Iran’s Ministry of Sports said she is no longer part of the national team and claimed she had not been given permission to compete.

نیلوفر مردانی، پس از قهرمانی در مسابقات اسکیت استانبول با لباس مشکی به نام ایران و گریه روی سکو رفت pic.twitter.com/IBohKgOPUv — ایران اینترنشنال ورزشی (@iranintlsport) November 6, 2022

It follows a similar move by climber Elnaz Rekabi, who participated without a headscarf in South Korea last month.

Elham Afkari: Sister of executed Iranian wrestler arrested over over alleged linked to London-based TV channel

Iranian authorities on Thursday arrested Elham Afkari, the sister of a wrestler who was executed in 2020.

Elham was formally accused of communicating with a London-based television station and conveying information to it, which Iran’s clerical rulers accused of fomenting unrest.

Saeed Afkari, brother of Ilham Afkari, had announced the arrest of his sister in Shiraz in a tweet before noon today, and said that they had no news about her husband and three-year-old daughter Liana.

He later said Elham had been taken to a department of Iran’s intelligence ministry, and that his sister’s spouse and daughter had been released.

“Elham was taken to No.100 intelligence ministry department,” he tweeted.

الهام و همسرش و لیانا دختر ۳ ساله‌ی الهام، تو شیراز بازداشت شدن. جمهوری‌اسلامی بعد کشتن نوید و بیشتر از دوسال تو انفرادی نگه داشتن برادرم وحید، حالا اومده دختربچه‌ی سه ساله‌مون رو بازداشت کرده! چقدر بدبخت و حقیرین. به چشمای اون بچه تو بازداشتگاه نگاه میکنین از خجالت آب نمیشین؟ — سعید افکاری (@afkari_saeed) November 10, 2022

همسر الهام و لیانا رو آزاد کردند و الهام رو به پلاک ۱۰۰ اطلاعات منتقل کردن و در اونجا بازداشته — سعید افکاری (@afkari_saeed) November 10, 2022

The “1500tasvir” Twitter account, which has 330,000 followers focused on the Iranian protests, posted a video of Elham’s relatives gathering in front of the intelligence office in Shiraz inquiring about her condition and getting no answers.

Behieh Namjoo, mother of Navid and Elham Afkari, is still waiting in front of No. 100 detention center for any news of her daughter.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/4GfEt5kWkA — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) November 11, 2022

Who is Elham Afkari?

Elham is the sister of 27-year-old Navid Afkari, a wrestling champion who was executed at a prison in the southern city of Shiraz in September 2020.

Navid Afkari, was charged with killing a security employee during popular protests that erupted in 2018 over the poor living and economic conditions in Shiraz.

Since the execution of Navid Afkari, his family has faced numerous court cases due to their participation in the 2018 demonstrations.

Iran protests continues

The Islamic Republic is facing one of the largest and most unprecedented manifestations of dissent following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly not wearing a headscarf properly.

Her death sparked unprecedented protests in Iran three years ago, led by university and school students, as well as women and girls in various provinces.

Meanwhile, the security forces violently confronted the protesters, killing hundreds of them. The Human Rights Activists News Agency “Hrana” announced that 314 protesters were killed in the unrest, including 47 minors.

At least 14,170 people, including 392 students, were arrested in those protests that took place in 136 cities and towns and 134 universities.