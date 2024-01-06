Iranian Embassy opens ‘book of condolence’ to commemorate victims of twin blasts

New Delhi: The Iranian Embassy in Delhi on Friday opened ‘the book of condolence’ in memory of the natives who lost their lives in the recent deadly explosions.

The event was attended by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, who offered his condolences to the kin of the dead in the twin blasts.

“In order to pay tribute to and in memory of innocent Iranians who lost their lives and who were injured in the recent terrorist attack in Kerman-Iran, ‘the book of condolence’ opened on Friday in the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi,” the Iranian embassy in the national capital posted from its official X handle on Friday.

“H.E Vinay Kwatra, the Honorable Foreign Secretary of the Republic of India attended in the Embassy and offered his condolence about this tragic incident,” the Iranian embassy added in its post.

As many as 84 people were killed in twin blasts near the burial site of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in the city of Kerman on Wednesday, in what officials called a terror attack.

The first explosion was 700 metres away from Soleimani’s grave, and the second was a kilometre (0.6 miles) away as pilgrims visited the site, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said.

The Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for the bombing attack, according to a post on the terror outfit’s official Telegram account, The New York Times reported.

1 – In order to pay tribute to and in memory of innocent Iranians who lost their lives and who were injured in the recent terrorist attack in Kerman-Iran, "the book of condolence" opened on Friday in the Embassy of I.R.Iran in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/SEaq1hc1lo — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) January 5, 2024

The group on its Telegram channel, called it a “dual martyrdom operation”, describing how two terrorists approached a commemoration ceremony at the tomb of Major General Qassim Suleimani and detonated explosive belts strapped to their bodies “near the grave of the hypocrite leader,” referring to General Suleimani. The general, an Iranian military and security leader, was assassinated four years ago in an American drone attack.

The statement identified the two attackers as Omar al-Mowahid and Sayefulla al-Mujahid.

According to The New York Times, the Islamic State’s announcement came together with American intelligence assessments, which indicated that the attack was most likely the work of the Islamic State, according to four American officials, as well as with assessments by regional military officials.

Initially, some Iranian leaders had blamed Israel for the attack, causing fear that the war in Gaza — in which Israel is battling Hamas, a Palestinian ally of Iran — would widen into a regional conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday expressed grief over the twin bomb blast in the Kermin city of Iran and also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

Taking to X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, posted, “We are shocked and saddened on the terrible bombings in the Kerman City of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded.”