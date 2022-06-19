Iranian F-14 fighter jet crashes, no casualties

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th June 2022 2:48 pm IST
Iranian F-14 fighter jet crashes, no casualties
Fighter jet 

Tehran: An F-14 fighter jet has crashed in Iran’s central Isfahan province with the pilots safely ejected, the official news agency IRNA reported.

According to spokesman for Iran’s Army in Isfahan province, The fighter was on mission when a technical failure occurred in its engine that led to the crash, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the IRNA.

The pilot and copilot managed to eject, and were transferred to hospital due to injuries, it said.

MS Education Academy

No one was killed in the crash, said the spokesman.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button