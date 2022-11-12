Iranian FM, UN chief hold talks on regional, int’l issues

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone conversation, discussing regional and international issues, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Making the remarks concerning the technical talks between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the IAEA, Amir-Abdollahian on Friday described cooperation between the two sides as “appropriate”.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also introduced the recent indirect exchange of messages between Iran and the US about the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Amir-Abdollahian stressed the continuation of efforts for the maintenance of a ceasefire in Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Iran will continue to play a role to help bring about an extension of the ceasefire and cooperation with UN,” said the Iranian Foreign Minister, adding that “any decision related to the continuity of the ceasefire and a complete removal of the siege of Yemen will be taken by Yemen’s leaders and people”.

Amir-Abollahian criticised some Western governments’ attempts to raise anti-Iran issues at the upcoming meeting of the UN Human Rights Council and warned against what he called “negative repercussions of a political move” at the Human Rights Council on relations between Iran and the West.

For his part, Guterres referred to his recent meeting with envoys of Iran and other Gulf littoral countries, expressing hope for the formation of a new format for regional cooperation which would promote peace and stability in the region, according to the website.

He hailed Iran for laying emphasis on diplomacy and said a revival of the JCPOA would guarantee the interests of all sides.

The UN Chief also described the continuation of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA as a positive step.