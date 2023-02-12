Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah released from Iran’s prison

Tehran: The French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah has been released from the women’s ward of Iran’s Evin prison on Friday, after spending more than three years in prison.
French Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the release of Fariba Adelkhah and announced in a tweet that she was unjustly imprisoned in Iran.
French Ministry of Foreign Affairs further emphasized that it is essential that Fariba Adelkhah be able to obtain all her freedoms, including returning to France if she wishes.
63-year-old Fariba Adelkhah, a researcher at the Institute of Political Studies (Science Po) in Paris, had been arrested by the Revolutionary Guards at Tehran airport, during a visit in June 2019.
She was sentenced to a total of five years in prison on charges of “gathering and colluding to act against security” and “propaganda against the regime”.
Sciences Po also tweeted, “We are happy to announce the release of our dear colleague Fariba Adelkhah, who has been arbitrarily detained in Iran for more than three years.”
Before the release of Fariba Adelkhah, the French Foreign Ministry had announced that seven French citizens were under arrest in Iran.