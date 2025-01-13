Iranian national detained in Italy released, returns home: Ministry

Tehran: Iran announced that Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian national detained in Italy, has been released and returned home.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei expressed satisfaction with Abedini’s release in a statement on Sunday, praising the efforts of all parties involved in securing his return, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baghaei highlighted the ministry’s commitment to protecting Iranian nationals abroad, stating it would continue to fulfill its “inherent duties” in defending their rights.Abedini was arrested on December 16, 2024, at Milan’s Malpensa Airport after arriving from Istanbul.

He had been detained in a Milan jail at the request of the United States, which accused him of supplying materials for a drone attack on a US military base in Jordan on January 28, 2024.

The attack killed three US service members.In a separate case, Iran on Wednesday freed Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, 29, who had been detained since December 19, 2024.

Sala, a podcaster with Chora Media group and writer for Il Foglio daily, was arrested during a reporting trip to Iran over allegations of violating the country’s laws, according to the Iranian Culture Ministry.

Sala returned to Italy on a military plane, landing at Rome’s Ciampino Airport on Wednesday afternoon. Her release followed “intensive work on diplomatic and intelligence channels,” the Italian government said in a statement.

While the Italian government never confirmed any connection between the two cases, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last week that Sala’s release was the result of a diplomatic “triangulation” with the United States and Iran.

On Sunday, the Italian Justice Ministry said it had not had the grounds to extradite Abedini. A U.S. Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.