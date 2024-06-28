Iranian nationals in Syria cast vote in Presidential election

Among approximately 12,000 Iranian residents in Syria, over 6,000 are eligible to vote

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th June 2024 5:40 pm IST
Iranian nationals in Syria cast vote in Presidential election
A woman casts her ballot during the parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran (Photo: AP)

Damascus: Iranian nationals residing in Syria started casting their votes on Friday for Iran’s 14th presidential election just weeks after their former president died in a helicopter crash.

According to Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari, among approximately 12,000 Iranian residents in Syria, over 6,000 are eligible to vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
Voting starts for Iran’s 14th presidential election

Seven polling stations and a mobile ballot box for special circumstances have been established in Syria to accommodate the voters, Akbari told reporters at the Iranian embassy, one of the polling stations in Syria.

MS Education Academy

Voting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Friday, with provisions for extending hours if necessary, according to the ambassador.

“The citizens are participating in these elections with full freedom to vote for their preferred candidate,” said Akbari.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th June 2024 5:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button