Tehran: The Iran’s Supreme Court on Saturday accepted an appeal against the death sentence awarded to Iranian rapper Saman Saidi Yasin, but confirmed the execution of Mohammad Ghobadlo.

The court initially stated it had accepted the appeals of both protestors, but later the judiciary’s news agency, Mizan, said the Iranian Supreme Court’s public relations had changed its report.

Also Read Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of 2 protesters on death row

“The public relations of the supreme court of Iran has corrected its news: ‘The appeal of Mohammad Ghobadlo has not been accepted and the verdict was confirmed.”

“The court accepted Saman Saidi Yassin’s appeal,” it added.

روابط عمومی دیوان عالی کشور خبر خود را اصلاح کرد: فرجام‌خواهی محمد قبادلو پذیرفته نشده است/ حکم ابرام شد



پذیرش فرجام خواهی سامان صیدی در دیوان عالی کشور https://t.co/xqMRKRM2Zy — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) December 24, 2022

Mohammad Ghobadlo was accused of killing a security man and injuring five others during the protests.

As for Yasin, a Iranian rapper whose songs deal with topics such as: inequality, oppression and unemployment, he is accused of attempting to kill security forces and chanting revolutionary songs.

#Saman_Yasin, a #Kurdish artist sentenced to death, attempted to commit suicide by taking pills on 20 December due to the harsh detention conditions in Rajai Shahr Prison in #Karaj, northern Iran."#mahsaami̇ni̇ pic.twitter.com/2LkhQK2XkR — Italyan Kürdü (@ItalyanKrd4) December 21, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Court ordered the re-examination of two Iranian men— Saman Saidi Yasin and Mohammad Ghobadlo on death row for their role in protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Iran has so far executed at least two people in cases related to the protests.

Amnesty International has warned that more than two dozen more people could potentially be facing execution soon.

The protests began on September 16 following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly not adhering to the compulsory dress code for women.

Saturday, December 24, marks the 100th day since the protests began, and online videos showed demonstrations in several cities overnight.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) stated that as of last Friday, 506 demonstrators had been killed, including 69 minors, adding that 66 members of the security forces were also killed. As many as 18,516 protesters are believed to have been arrested, the agency said.