Iranian strikes in UAE leave 3 dead, 58 injured, including Indian national

The UAE’s Defence Ministry on Sunday said it intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, with 152 destroyed and 13 drowned in the sea.

Dubai: Iranian strikes across the UAE in the past two days have resulted in three fatalities and 58 injuries, including an Indian national, officials confirmed on Sunday, March 1.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE in a social media post said it was aware of the injury to the Indian national and is in touch with the hospital authorities.

“The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance,” it said.

According to a list released by the authorities, the nationalities of those injured also include Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi expatriates.

“The authorities reported 58 cases of minor injuries involving citizens and residents of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan,” a statement released here said.

The UAE’s Defence Ministry on Sunday said it intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, with 152 destroyed and 13 drowned in the sea. It said it also destroyed two cruise missiles and a total of 541 Iranian drones, 506 of which were shot down.

On the other hand, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate in Dubai have instructed staff to continue to shelter in place.

“We recommend all Americans in the UAE do the same until further notice. We will provide additional guidance as circumstances warrant,” it announced.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on Saturday in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran with his death confirmed on Sunday.

Iran began firing missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab states in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2026 11:15 pm IST

