Iranian team to visit Saudi to prepare for embassy reopening

Tehran: A technical team from Iran will “probably” travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to prepare for the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh.

The team would visit the building of the Iranian embassy and prepare the ground for its reopening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Alireza Enayati, a Director General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, confirmed that an Iranian technical delegation will visit Saudi Arabia “this week” to do the preliminary work for the embassy’s reopening, without giving the exact date of the trip, the Iran Press news agency on Sunday reported.

On Saturday, a technical delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in Iran to assess the situation and discuss the procedures for the reopening of the Saudi embassy and consulate general in the country, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed a joint statement in Beijing, announcing the resumption of diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.